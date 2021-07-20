Carol Vorderman has opened up about her son Cameron, who battles severe dyslexia and ADD.

The former Countdown star, 60, welcomed her 24-year-old son with ex-husband Patrick King in 1997.

Appearing on BBC’s Morning Live yesterday (July 19), Carol made a rare comment about Cameron as she promoted her online learning course.

Carol Vorderman opened up about her son Cameron on BBC’s Morning Live (Credit: BBC)

What did Carol Vorderman say?

During the show, Carol explained the impact her online school has had on children.

She said: “So I have, and have had for many years, an online maths school, themathsfactor.com.

“During the first lockdown, when schools were absolutely closed, I was teaching half a million children online, primary school children.”

My boy is 24 now and he was born with special education needs

Carol continued: “It’s not just fun, I think what a lot of people forget is children love to learn.

“My boy is 24 now and he was born with special education needs and he was in a special school for many years.

“Not only do I love teaching but I learned how to teach children who struggle and that’s what the video lessons are about.”

Carol shares two children with ex-husband Patrick King (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She concluded: “I teach patterns and the visual side of it so the lessons are the core of it and then they have their avatars and have posters and can win certificates and all the paraphernalia that the kids love is all there and it’s all colourful.”

While Carol is relatively private about her children, she has discussed Cameron in the past.

Cameron was only young when he was diagnosed with dyslexia, but it hasn’t held him back.

What has Carol previously said about Cameron?

In 2016, Carol told The Sun: “Cameron was six when I finally got the diagnosis he was dyslexic but I knew long before then that something wasn’t right.

“By that age it was hard for him to be educated anywhere, as his needs were so severe. In the end we found a good private special educational needs school where he went for four years.”

She added: “Cameron needs lots of advice and tips with life skills because things that might come naturally to other people don’t to him.”

The TV star is proud mum to both of her children (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, Carol also shares daughter Katie with former partner Patrick.

Earlier this year, the star shared a rare tribute to her lookalike daughter as she celebrated her 30th birthday.

To mark the occasion, Carl posted a string of photos of Katie over the years.

But it was the resemblance between the pair that really stunned fans.

Alongside the photos, Carol gushed: “It’s not often I ever talk about my children. I kept their lives very private as kids but now they’re grown up… well I’m allowed to say how proud I am of them both.

“Happy Birthday Katie King… soooooooo many adventures to come… bring it on.”

