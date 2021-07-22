Carol Vorderman wowed fans as she posed in a slinky red swimsuit, showing off her age-defying body.

The TV presenter beamed as she took a selfie in the mirror on her mobile phone.

Carol, 60, is seated on the back edge of a sofa in the snap, which showcases her incredible curves.

Carol looked stunning in her swimsuit (Credit: Instagram)

Where is Carol Vorderman holidaying?

The former Countdown host is currently in Wales enjoying the scorching hot weather.

She has clearly made the most of her time in the sunshine with her gleaming golden tan giving her a healthy glow.

Carol uploaded a series of images in her swimwear to both her Stories and grid.

She captioned one: “Went off on another paddleboarding adventure Wales yesterday… I just love it… on it most days now and vaguely improving.

“Off on a paddling adventure yeeee haaa.”

Glowing Carol Vorderman defied her age in her posts (Credit: Instagram)

In a second image Carol teamed the figure-hugging one-piece with a sarong.

She also hinted that she is having phone troubles.

Carol wrote: “Must get this bloomin’ phone fixed.”

More bikini pics from the TV star

It’s the second time this week the mum-of-two has bared the flesh on Instagram.

Earlier in the week she uploaded another bikini shot as she built some flat-pack storage for her paddleboard hobby.

And Carol couldn’t have been more proud of herself for discovering her DIY prowess during a heatwave.

She captioned the image: “So I needed a box for all my paddleboarding gear… built one in the heat (roasting in West Wales this week).

“So impressed I ordered another one and now I’m the proud builder of two big boxes!!!!

“Happy days… doesn’t take much to keep me happy.”

