Carol Vorderman shares incredible cleavage shot in plunging red swimsuit on Instagram

Carol Vorderman is showing off her spectacular cleavage once again on Instagram.

The former Countdown star, 60, looks incredibly toned and fit in her latest photo.

Carol took to social media to share a snap of her enjoying the beach in tight gym clothes.

And then another photo of her in a plunging bright red swimming costume.

Over on Twitter, the mum-of-two captioned the images with: “Lovely lovely long walk….chilling on an empty beach earlier ….and now chilling back home. #Wales #StillHotHere.”

Carol’s Instagram fans go wild!

Perhaps understandably, her legions of loyal fans couldn’t help but bombard her with compliments over her sultry looks.

One user even asked her out on a date, tweeting: “Wow you are absolutely stunning!! Wish I could take you out sometime if you’re ever back in Dundee!! You are very beautiful!!”

While another user tweeted: “Carol you look sensational. Even I’m crushing on you. I hope you have a great day.”

A third user suggested she monetise her good looks by joining the adult only site OnlyFans.

They suggested: “Babe are you gonna make an OnlyFans? I think you’d make a lot x.”

One user said they shared Karen Brady’s view on Carol’s racy snaps – that she “exudes happiness”.

Grateful Carol replied: “Awwwww thank you……it’s my dream after 40 years of chasing around being the breadwinner, the single mum, the carer for my mother, running businesses, all of it…

“Now I like just chilling out really…..xxxx sending best to you and yours.”

Carol Vorderman on Instagram

Over on Instagram, Carol posted these pictures as well as another cleavage bearing snap.

Here she captioned them with: “I like chilling Welsh style..long early walk….sitting on a rock chilling on a remote beach….then home listening to a bit of Pavarotti and @realsirtomjones chilling on the big sun bed. Yep this is lovely.”

Carol Vorderman has yet to reveal the secrets to her youthful looks (Credit: SplashNews)

Has Carol Vorderman had plastic surgery?

Carol has remained tight lipped over whether she’s had plastic surgery or not.

As of this date of publication, she hasn’t confirmed having any work done.

In fact, in a past interview she insisted she was “just the same old Vorders”.

Back in 2012 she said she was fearful of cosmetic surgery, but may eventually have some work done.



She said at the time: “I’m a bit frightened of a full facelift. But I’ll get little things done.”

What’s more, Carol stays in such tip top shape thanks to her rigorous exercise regime.

She’s a keen hiker and is said to walk tens of miles each week.

