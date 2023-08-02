BBC Breakfast star Carol Kirkwood shares wedding news as she gushes over ‘kind’ partner

BBC Breakfast weather presenter Carol Kirkwood has shared sweet details about her relationship with her “kind” partner Steve.

Carol, 61, revealed on air last year how she became engaged following a “very romantic” proposal while on holiday.

She’s also previously described her fiancé as “the best thing that has ever happened” to her. It is believed Carol and her man – called Steve – have been in a relationship for several years.

And now, Carol has revealed a tender gesture Steve makes for her every day as she made it clear she is looking forward to getting married again, when the time is right.

The partner of BBC Breakfast weather presenter Carol Kirkwood is very considerate when she gets up early in the morning for work (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Carol Kirkwood on her partner Steve

Former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Carol told OK! magazine: “We’re very happy and we’re loved up, and we’re delighted to be together, but we haven’t got a wedding date yet. I think we’ll have an intimate wedding. We don’t want to just squeeze it in, we want it to be a celebration.”

Carol also highlighted how caring Steve is, illustrating this with an example of his consideration towards her.

She reveals he makes her a cup of tea when her very early alarm goes off to rise and shine for work with BBC Breakfast at 2.45am every weekday.

Carol added she always insists on him staying in bed and going back to sleep. But Steve insists on making her a cuppa!

‘You should be reliant on yourself for happiness’ (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘It’s really important in a relationship’

She went on: “[Steve is] so kind, and that’s really important to me. I know kindness is a buzzword at the moment, but it’s really important in a relationship.”

And when it is suggested during her chat with OK! that her partner obviously makes her very happy, Carol replied with wise words.

She continued: “You should be reliant on yourself for happiness. And if somebody else also makes you happy, that’s a huge bonus.”

What a difference a week makes! This time last week Steve and I were in the snow in beautiful Norway ❤️xxx pic.twitter.com/RvWYPBUQT6 — Carol Kirkwood (@carolkirkwood) March 1, 2023

Who is Carol Kirkwood’s partner?

According to reports, Steve is believed to be a police officer. He is said to be 13 years younger than Carol, who reportedly divorced her ex husband Jimmy Kirkwood in 2008.

It is thought Carol and Steve live together in Berkshire. An unnamed neighbour is reported to have previously told MailOnline: “Steve’s a great bloke, very friendly and easy to talk to. You don’t see him and Carol out and about that much but when you do, they like walking along the Thames.

“He was visiting Carol all the time and then moved in last year. They’re both very down to earth and make a lovely couple.”

