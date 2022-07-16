Carol Kirkwood’s new fiancé is ‘best thing that ever happened’ after ‘shocking’ divorce from husband of 18 years

BBC Breakfast star Carol Kirkwood previously described her new fiancé as “the best thing that has ever happened” to her.

Smitten Carol, 60, got engaged to her man – who is called Steve – two months ago.

And after a “shocking” divorce, it seems the TV weather forecaster has finally found her happy ever after.

BBC Breakfast’s Carol Kirkwood got engaged to her fiancé in May (Credit: BBC)

Carol Kirkwood on her ‘soulmate’ fiancé

Carol has previously referred to Steve as her “soulmate” and revealed his has a very romantic side.

Speaking to Prima magazine before their engagement, she said: “He always makes me a cup of tea before I go to work in the morning, which is very romantic – it’s 2.45am and he often leaves me a little love note for when I come home from work.

He is the best thing that’s ever happened to me, without a shadow of a doubt.

“That, to me, is worth a million red roses.”

Carol has been engaged – and married – before (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Who was Carol Kirkwood’s first husband?

In May this year, Steve got down on one knee and popped the question as they enjoyed a picnic on the river bank.

The couple have been in a relationship for several years, having both met when they were in their fifties.

But prior to this, Carol had spent many years alone with just her beloved cat Donald for company.

In 1990, the former Strictly Come Dancing star had married cricket and hockey player Jimmy Kirkwood.

Carol described her 2008 divorce as ‘shocking’ (Credit: Splashnews.com)

But after 18 years, their relationship hit the skids and they got divorced.

Carol has always remained tight-lipped about what caused their split, however she described it as “all so shocking to me” in her 2021 book, Under The Greek Moon.

Heartbreakingly, Carol also revealed how she would burst into tears backstage on BBC Breakfast before plastering on a smile again for the cameras.

“In a funny way though, that helped with the healing process,” she added.

“I put my grief into a compartment which I kept separate from my work, otherwise I’d have ended up in a puddle of tears. Work kept me going,”

Happy ending

In May, Carol confirmed her engagement live on BBC Breakfast after being ribbed by hosts Sally Nugent and Jon Kay.

Carol was broadcasting live from the Chelsea Flower Show when Sally quipped: “I’m a little bit concerned about you this morning.

“I don’t know how you’re managing to stand up with that giant rock on your left hand, Carol.”

BBC Breakfast’s Sally Nugent joked about Carol’s ‘rock’ live on air (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Grinning, Carol – who is appearing on this weekend’s Saturday Kitchen Live – said: “Oh that one, thank you Sal. It is rather nice, I got engaged.”

Last week, she told HELLO! magazine about her ring, saying: “My other half, Steve, chose it himself.

“I was very impressed – and he got the size right. It’s what they call a halo ring with a central diamond and then diamonds around it. It is gorgeous.”

Carol appears on Saturday Kitchen Live, 10am, BBC One, Saturday July 16, 2022

