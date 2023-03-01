The fiancé of Carol Kirkwood has reportedly been revealed, as the star was spotted cosying up to her mystery husband-to-be during a night out.

Carol revealed that she had become engaged during an edition of BBC Breakfast last May.

Carol Kirkwood fiancé revealed?

The mystery fiancé of BBC Breakfast star Carol has finally been revealed.

Carol is engaged to Steve Randall – who is believed to be a police officer.

Steve and Carol have reportedly been together since 2021 – and engaged since last May.

Steve, who is 13 years Carol’s junior, is believed to be her first notable romance since her divorce from her ex, Jimmy Kirkwood, in 2008.

Carol has only ever referred to her fiancé by his first name and provided very few details about who he is and what he does.

The couple were spotted on the red carpet at the Radio Times Covers Party back in January.

Who is the partner of Carol Kirkwood?

According to MailOnline, Carol’s new fiancé is a police officer and fitness fanatic.

He is now reportedly living with Carol in her home in Berkshire – which is believed to be in a gated community.

One resident of the complex spoke to the MailOnline about the BBC Breakfast star’s husband-to-be.

They’re both very down to earth and make a lovely couple.

“Steve’s a great bloke, very friendly and easy to talk to,” they said.

“You don’t see him and Carol out and about that much but when you do, they like walking along the Thames,” they then continued.

“He was visiting Carol all the time and then moved in last year. They’re both very down to earth and make a lovely couple,” they then added.

What a difference a week makes! This time last week Steve and I were in the snow in beautiful Norway ❤️xxx pic.twitter.com/RvWYPBUQT6 — Carol Kirkwood (@carolkirkwood) March 1, 2023

On Wednesday (March 1), Carol also shared images to her Twitter of herself and Steve.

She wrote: “What a difference a week makes! This time last week Steve and I were in the snow in beautiful Norway.”

Carol announces engagement on BBC Breakfast

Last May, Carol announced her engagement live on BBC Breakfast.

“I’m a little bit concerned about you this morning, I don’t know how you’re managing to stand up with that giant rock on your left hand,” Sally Nugent said at the time.

“Oh, that one? Thanks, yeah it is rather nice, I got engaged,” Carol laughed.

She then revealed that Steve had popped the question while they were having a picnic.

“The weather was glorious, we were sitting chatting, and then, my other half was a wee bit nervous for some reason, which I didn’t know,” she said.

“I thought he was joking actually, I didn’t believe him to start with,” she confessed.

