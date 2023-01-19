Carol Kirkwood accused of looking ‘frosty’ by Naga Munchetty days after ‘feud’ was addressed

Carol Kirkwood was accused of looking “frosty” by Naga Munchetty during today’s BBC Breakfast.

The weather presenter was telling viewers the forecast for today and the rest of the week when Naga made her remark.

Carol, 60, told viewers: “Going to be another cold night, there’s going to be a risk of ice and once again, a widespread frost.

Weather presenter Carol was speaking about the forecast (Credit: BBC)

“But Charlie [Stayt] and Naga, things for most away from the south east are going to turn a bit milder as we go through the weekend.”

Naga then told her co-star: “You’re perfectly matched to the weather today, aren’t you? Like… frosty.”

Carol laughed, saying: “Thank you Naga. That is more good luck than good planning I have to say.”

Naga added: “It looks lovely, Carol, thank you.”

Naga branded Carol’s dress “frosty” (Credit: BBC)

It comes after Carol opened up about her relationship with Naga after their on-air jibes at each other.

Carol and Naga are known for having banter on air.

But the weather presenter has insisted it’s all in jest and they get on well.

Speaking to The Sun, when asked whether she and Naga get on, Carol said: “We absolutely do. I love Naga and we just have banter.

“I love the camaraderie between us and everyone. It’s a good, fun job.”

Carol found Naga’s comment funny (Credit: BBC)

Back in November, Naga gave Carol a ticking off on BBC Breakfast for jokingly ‘abusing’ her.

It came as Carol accidentally got Naga’s name wrong. She said, while presenting the weather: “The winds will be lighter, just a few showers coming in from the north-west and our temperatures ranging from nine to 13 degrees, Nana.”

Correcting herself, Carol quickly said: “Naga sorry, we’ve got a producer called Nana.”

Naga joked: “I think Nana is a phantom producer that you just make up so you can abuse me by mispronouncing my name.”

