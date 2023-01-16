BBC Breakfast star Carol Kirkwood has been forced to shut down rumours of a “feud” with her fellow co-star Naga Munchetty recently.

The weather forecaster and Naga have been throwing jibes at each other on air for some time prior to Carol been asked about the apparent feud.

BBC Breakfast star Carol denies rumours of ‘feud’

Viewers have picked up on some apparent “tension” between Naga and Carol on BBC Breakfast recently.

It comes after the duo took playful swipes at each other on a number of occasions over the last few weeks.

However, according to Carol, there is nothing to the jibes she and Naga share with each other on the show, describing them as “banter”.

I love Naga and we just have banter.

Speaking to The Sun recently, Carol denied any rumours of a feud. In fact, she loves her co-star!

When asked if she and Naga get on, she said: “We absolutely do. I love Naga and we just have banter. I love the camaraderie between us and everyone. It’s a good, fun job.”

BBC Breakfast fans spot hints that Carol Kirkwood has gotten married

Carol’s shutting down of “feud” rumours comes not long after BBC Breakfast fans shared a theory they have about the star.

Many believe that the 60-year-old has tied the knot in secret.

Carol previously announced her engagement on Breakfast back in May 2022.

Fans, however, noticed a different ring on her ring finger back in December.

“Morning Carol, have you got married in secret?? I noticed another ring on your finger this morning,” one viewer tweeted.

“Am I seeing things or has Carol Kirkwood switched rings on #BBCBreakfast?” another asked.

Viewers make same comment about Naga’s outfit

Meanwhile, in other Breakfast-related news, Naga’s outfit had viewers swooning earlier this month.

The 47-year-old was wearing a sleek black dress with multi-coloured stripes on the sleeves, shoulders and hemline.

It’s safe to say that viewers were loving it!

“@TVNaga01 Loving your dress today (black with rainbow colour detail on shoulders, sleeves and hem). Where is it from?” one viewer tweeted.

“@TVNaga01 Love your dress today where is it from?” another wrote.

“@TVNaga01 Hi, can I ask where you got today’s dress from as my wife really liked it. Thanks,” a third said.

