BBC Breakfast today saw Naga Munchetty tick off her co-star Carol Kirkwood for jokingly ‘abusing’ her on this morning’s show.

Carol was left red-faced after making a hilarious blunder – one which Naga was quick to scold her for.

Carol presented the weather on today’s show (Credit: BBC)

Carol’s blunder on BBC Breakfast today

Today’s edition of BBC Breakfast saw Carol make an embarrassing blunder.

As she presented the weather, Carol accidentally got Naga’s name wrong.

“The winds will be lighter, just a few showers coming in from the north-west and our temperatures ranging from nine to 13 degrees, Nana,” she said.

Carol quickly realised her mistake and corrected herself. “Naga sorry, we’ve got a producer called Nana,” she said.

Naga wasn’t having any of it though.

“You say that every single time and I come and visit you and have a cup of tea or bring you a cup of tea and have a nice chat, I’ve never met Nana,” she said.

“I think Nana is a phantom producer that you just make up so you can abuse me by mispronouncing my name.”

“The shame, Naga, the shame. Nana is very much alive and kicking and very lovely with it,” Carol replied.

Naga then confessed that she has met Nana before and that she’s “very nice”.

Naga scolded Carol for getting her name wrong on BBC Breakfast today (Credit: BBC)

Viewers react to Naga and Carol’s clash on BBC Breakfast today

Naga wasn’t done with teasing her co-star yet though.

“You are very lucky to have such a nice producer especially when you behave so badly,” she told Carol.

“You are awful, but I do like you,” Carol replied, laughing.

Carol may have seen the funny side of Naga’s scolding, but viewers at home weren’t impressed.

Many took to Twitter to slam Naga, with some accusing her of trying to “humiliate” her co-star.

“Oh I dislike Naga’s ‘humour’ so much it’s always verging on humiliation of the recipient!!” one viewer tweeted.

“Thought just the same… aimed at Carol,” another replied.

“Yes!! Naga has such an awful tone,” a third wrote.

Sally was put in her place on the show earlier this week (Credit: BBC)

Sally Nugent put in her place on the show

Earlier this week, Sally Nugent was put in her place by a Tory MP during a heated interview on the show.

Sally was speaking to Immigration Secretary Robert Jenrick about the current migrant crisis.

During the interview, Sally slammed the government’s lack of preparation for the migrants entering the country.

However, Mr. Jenrick wasn’t having any of it and took the opportunity to put Sally in her place.

“Well, I’ve only been in this job for a week – in fact, less than a week,” he fired at her.

Jenrick then went on to say that during his time in the job, they’ve procured more staff and facilities.

“In the defence of my predecessors, our infrastructure in this country is not designed to have 40,000 or more people cross the channel illegally in this manner,” he said.

