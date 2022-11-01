BBC Breakfast today (Tuesday, November 1) saw Sally Nugent get put in her place by an MP during a heated debate.

The MP was forced to remind Sally that he’s only been in the job a week after he was grilled over the current migrant crisis.

Sally hosted a heated interview with Robert Jenrick today (Credit: BBC)

Sally Nugent clashes with MP on BBC Breakfast today

Today’s edition of BBC Breakfast saw Sally clash with Tory MP Robert Jenrick during a heated interview.

Jenrick, the current Immigration Secretary, defended the government’s response to the “difficult challenge” of the current migrant crisis.

Sally, meanwhile, challenged him about the government’s “lack of preparation”.

The interview came after an immigration watchdog highlighted the dangerous conditions at Manston migrant processing centre.

Appearing on the show, Jenrick explained how the government plans to tackle the crisis.

“The main thing that’s happened is that a very large number of people have crossed the channel in recent weeks,” he said.

“A few days ago, we saw 1,000 cross the channel in a single day which is almost a record number,” he continued.

He then went on to say that over the course of a year, 40,000 people have crossed the channel.

Robert Jenrick defended the government on today’s show (Credit: BBC)

Sally Nugent challenges MP on BBC Breakfast today

Sally, however, wasn’t having any of it.

“You sound like someone who is surprised by this increase in numbers,” she said. “The government was warned there would be an increase in numbers.”

She then went on to say that Manston has been a place where people should be processed within 24 hours.

“What was done to preempt this?” she asked.

“Well, I’ve only been in this job for a week – in fact, less than a week,” Jenrick fired back.

He then went on to say that during his time in the job, they’ve procured more hotels, staff, and facilities.

“I would say it is not easy to plan for this number of individuals,” he said.

“In the defence of my predecessors, our infrastructure in this country is not designed to have 40,000 or more people cross the channel illegally in this manner.”

Victoria replaced Sally on the show last week (Credit: BBC)

Sally replaced

Sally returned to the show yesterday (Monday, October 31) after she was nowhere to be seen last week.

The 51-year-old presenter was instead replaced by Victoria Fritz – now Victoria Valentine – last week.

The move left viewers divided, with some confessing that they weren’t happy with the 38-year-old replacing Sally.

“@BBCBreakfast I’m sorry but Victoria Fritz is awful,” one viewer tweeted at the time.

“My God. This Victoria is awful,” another said.

Others were kinder, however.

“How to brighten everyone’s day – put Victoria on the red sofa,” one viewer tweeted last week.

Upon seeing Sally return to the red sofa yesterday, a number of viewers took to Twitter to welcome her back.

“Welcome back Sally. It hasn’t been the same without you,” one viewer tweeted yesterday morning.

