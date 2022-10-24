BBC Breakfast viewers divided over Sally Nugent’s ‘awful’ replacement today amid presenter shake-up

BBC Breakfast today saw a huge presenting shake-up happen as Sally Nugent was replaced – and viewers were divided.

Many took to Twitter to slam her replacement, with some even going so far as to brand her “awful”.

Victoria hosted the show today (Credit: BBC)

Presenting shake-up on BBC Breakfast today

Today’s edition of BBC Breakfast saw the show undergo a presenting shake-up.

Usually, two presenters are on the big red sofa presenting the show live from the studio.

However, today, only one presenter was in the studio – that being Victoria Fritz, who replaced Sally Nugent on today’s show.

Meanwhile, Jon Kay was outside Downing Street.

The 52-year-old was outside the PM’s residence as he covered the current Tory leadership contest between Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt.

While Jon reported from outside Downing Street, Victoria hosted the show alone from the studio.

Viewers of the show had something to say about Victoria fronting the show today. Unfortunately for the 38-year-old, it wasn’t all positive.

Victoria’s hosting of the show divided viewers (Credit: BBC)

Victoria Fritz divides on BBC Breakfast today

A number of viewers took to Twitter to slam Victoria during the show today.

Some even went so far as to brand the presenter as being “awful”.

“@BBCBreakfast I’m sorry but Victoria Fritz is awful,” one viewer tweeted.

“My God. This Victoria is awful,” another groaned.

“Yeah. She can’t read autocue. She can’t interview. She spent the whole time staring at her notes and not interacting with the person she was talking too. Truly terrible,” a third ranted.

Not everyone had it out for Victoria today though. Some viewers really seemed to like having her fronting the show.

“Victoria on the red sofa. All is well thank you very much,” one viewer tweeted.

“Nice to see Victoria on breakfast this morning,” another said.

“How to brighten everyone’s day – Put Victoria on the red sofa.” a third wrote.

Naga was outside No.10 during Friday’s show (Credit: BBC)

Viewers fume at Naga Munchetty snub

During Friday’s edition of the show, Naga Munchetty was the star to be presenting from outside Number 10.

The 47-year-old was outside Number 10 as she reported on the fallout following Liz Truss’ resignation.

During her report, Naga noticed that Larry the Cat was sitting outside Downing Street.

“We saw Larry the cat here and one of the things we’ve noticed is that he’s quite aloof. He doesn’t really care for strangers,” she said.

“I think he’s been so used to people coming in and out [of Downing Street].”

Viewers, meanwhile, couldn’t understand why Naga was presenting from outside Downing Street so early in the morning.

“What is the point of setting up outside No10? There’s no bugger there!” one viewer tweeted.

“@BBCBreakfast why is @TVNaga01 in Downing Street? What a waste of time. Get Naga back in the warm!” another said.

“Why is #naga outside #no10? Nothing to see here!” a third ranted.

Read more: BBC Breakfast: Naga Munchetty called out over behaviour during ‘disgraceful’ interview

BBC Breakfast airs daily from 6am on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.