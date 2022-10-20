BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty was called out over her behaviour towards Transport Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan on the show today (October 20).

Naga, hosting alongside Charlie Stayt, welcomed the Conservative MP via video link.

However, viewers at home were quick to spot the tension between the two, and slammed Naga’s behaviour towards the MP.

BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty interviews Anne-Marie Trevelyan

During one part of the BBC Breakfast interview, Naga asked Anne-Marie about Prime Minister Liz Truss – and if she’s the best PM the party has to offer.

Naga asked: “Is Liz Truss the best that the Conservative Party has to be Prime Minister?”

Stumbling over her reply, Anne-Marie said: “Liz Truss, er, is, er, the Prime Minister because our system of selection…”

Interrupting, Naga countered: “I understand why she’s the Prime Minister, I’m asking you.”

“We continue to support her,” the MP said.

“You haven’t even answered my question,” Naga said, speaking over her again.

“Yes I have,” she declared, tensions rising.

“You have not,” Naga said, continuing to make her point.

“I’ve asked you if she’s the best, not the right, the best the Conservative party has to offer as the Prime Minister today,” she continued.

“Yes, and she was selected during a long and torturous process over the summer that you all followed,” Anne-Marie countered, before going on to sing Truss’ praises.

‘Is Liz Truss the best that the Conservative Party has to be Prime Minister?’ Transport Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan spoke to #BBCBreakfast as one Conservative MP told the BBC she has ‘about 12 hours to save her job’ https://t.co/jx52iuNQk3 pic.twitter.com/SmzPjhCLTQ — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) October 20, 2022

Viewers react

BBC Breakfast viewers at home were quick to jump in on the interview.

And many took issue with how Naga handled the chat.

“Naga Munchetty endlessly talking over a Government minister yet again. It’s a disgrace. The Government need to stop sending out ministers every day of the week,” said one.

“Never comfortable with @BBCBreakfast interviewing politicians like cheap journalists with continual battering asking the same question over and over,” said another.

They added: “I don’t pay my TV license for this bias, interruption and abuse. I’m tired of you Naga Munchetty. Please treat this as a complaint.”

A third commented: “Why is Naga Munchetty trying to get a rise from the Transport Minister?

“She is asking her questions she is not on TV to talk about, and interrupts when she doesn’t get the minister to [bleep] Truss. Naga is not an interviewer, she is a nagger,” they added.

However, not everyone agreed – some were full of praise for Naga’s handling of the segment.

One said: “Naga on form!! Keep it up girl … Anne-Marie still never answered your question!!!!! Muppets the lot of them.”

Another added: “Always rely on @TVNaga01 who never gives up trying to pin these liars and grifters down in the hope they might answer a straight question.

“Of course they never do but she ain’t giving in!” they added.

