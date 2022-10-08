BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty shared an awkward moment with presenter Matt Taylor on the show today (October 8).

Naga’s co-star Charlie Stayt appeared frustrated after watching the pair clash over a picture of a sunrise.

The awkward exchange began when the weather screen showed a picture of a sunrise in East Wales.

Naga Munchetty clashed with her co-star as Charlie offered sympathy on BBC Breakfast today (Credit: BBC)

BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty classes with co-host

Naga asked: “Are there any rules which say that it’s definitely a sunrise? Could that have been a sunset?”

Matt then replied to the host, saying: “The giveaway here is the fact you’ve got a little bit of shallow fog here.”

However, Naga appeared miffed and said: “You can get shallow fog at sunset.”

This caused Matt to respond, saying: “You can do, you can do. Okay, it could be either. But it’s definitely a sunrise, I promise you.”

“Yeah I believe it’s a sunrise, but it could have been a sunset,” replied Naga.

Matt, you’ve said enough, thank you.

This sparked Matt to confess: “It could have been,” which led to Naga sarcastically replying: “Thank you very much.”

The morning weather presenter didn’t stop there though, and swiftly add “Okay. I wouldn’t be showing a sunset at this time of day though.”

Naga, apparently done with the exchange, fired back: “Matt, you’ve said enough, thank you.”

Naga’s co-host, Charlie, then took Matt’s side, saying: “I feel a lot of sympathy for Matt in those circumstances, I do. I really do. The poor man just wants to get off and do his job.”

Viewers noticed the awkward exchange (Credit: BBC)

Viewers react

Some BBC Breakfast viewers took to social media to share their input over the awkward incident.

One viewer ranted: “Charlie and Naga are both so rude and unlikeable. Are there really no better options for weekend Breakfast?”

“Awkward!” said another.

“#BBCbreakfast is brought to you today by ‘I have to be right’ Naga and ‘I’m Charlie, get me out of here’. Feel bad for the poor weather guy too,” said another.

“The clue is in the title @TVNaga01. You’re working on #BBCBreakfast, so why on earth would Matt show a sunset picture in his weather forecast. Journalism at its finest.. duh!” said another.

“Bloody hell, Naga’s even being [beep]y about a [bleep]ing weather picture,” another added.

Naga’s health woes

Meanwhile, Naga hasn’t been having the best time of things lately and she’s kept fans in the loop as a result.

Over the last few months, she has revealed she suffers from Achilles tendinitis and a dislocated knee.

She indicated in a health update recently that her painful injuries were linked to her love of running.

But after apparently going easier on her joints, Naga recently shared how she is getting back into fitness on Instagram.

Over the last few months, the BBC presenter has shared workout selfies showing her upping her efforts.

In April, Naga revealed she’d achieved a very impressive milestone target.

She told fans on Insta: “It’s been a while since I’ve been able to run 5k non-stop. Injuries take time to recover from.”

