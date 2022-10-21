BBC Breakfast viewers objected to the appearance of Naga Munchetty as she broadcast from Downing Street today (Friday October 21).

Naga was outside No 10 for this morning’s show following Liz Truss’ resignation as leader of the Conservatives yesterday.

However, while Naga was reporting on the fallout from the departure of the shortest-serving Prime Minister in British history, some of those watching at home were wondering why Naga was outside No 10.

Larry the cat turns away from the cameras (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

BBC Breakfast today

Naga was distracted herself early on in the show when she became aware that Larry the Downing Street cat was sitting on the steps behind her.

Funnily enough, just a few minutes earlier, Naga received updates from political correspondent Helen Catt.

BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty speaks with Helen Catt (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Turning around to get a view of mog – who was facing the other way – Naga acknowledged him before linking to the next item.

“Just got to point out Larry the cat, there,” she said.

Our most permanent resident of Downing Street of recent times – he’s still here.

Making mention of the instability in British politics, she quipped: “Our most permanent resident of Downing Street, I think, of recent times – he’s still here.”

Larry also came up again later in the programme as Naga spoke with co-host Charlie Stayt back in the BBC studio.

Breakfast host Naga Munchetty turns around to look at Larry the cat (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

‘Larry ignored us’

Naga went on to joke Larry had ‘snubbed’ her.

“We saw Larry the cat here and one of the things we’ve noticed is that he’s quite aloof. He doesn’t really care for strangers,” she said.

“I think he’s been so used to people coming in and out [of Downing Street].

“So I have extra admiration for you, Charlie, because you actually managed to get a little stroke with him. He’s completely ignored all of us here.”

Charlie replied: “Yes, when I was down there – that was the time of Boris Johnson’s resignation, of course – there was some dismay among the rival teams there from various networks because he came walking over and, of course, came straight to the BBC Breakfast team.

“He walked away from everybody else and came straight over. We took it as a sign.”

A Twitter user claimed Naga’s coat may be a reason Larry kept his distance (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

How BBC Breakfast viewers reacted to Naga Munchetty today

Despite the political upheaval, some viewers were wondering why Naga was outside Downing Street.

One person said on Twitter: “Why is Naga standing outside No. 10 Downing Street in the dark?”

Another wrote: “What is the point of setting up outside No10? Theres no bugger there!”

A third tweeted: “@BBCBreakfast why is @TVNaga01 in Downing Street? What a waste of time. Get Naga back in the warm!”

Another asked: “Why is #naga outside #no10? Nothing to see here!”

Read more: BBC Breakfast: Naga Munchetty called out over behaviour during ‘disgraceful’ interview

BBC Breakfast airs on BBC One every day from 6am.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.