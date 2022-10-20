Liz Truss has made a statement in which she revealed she has quit as Prime Minister today (October 20).

Standing outside Number 10 Downing Street at 1.30pm, Truss broke the news to the waiting media.

The news aired live on ITV.

It comes after fierce backlash over her decision making following her appointment as PM little under six weeks ago.

She, of course, took over from Boris Johnson.

Liz Truss statement: PM steps down

Standing at the podium, Truss said: “I came into office at a time of great economic and international instability.

“Families and businesses were worried about how to pay their bills.

I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative party.

“I was elected by the Conservative party with a mandate to change – and we delivered on energy bills and cutting national insurance.

“I recognise given the situation I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative party,” she said.

Truss then said: “I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative party.”

Looking forward, she revealed the plan to elect the next PM.

“We’ve agreed there will be a leadership election to be completed in the next week.

“I will remain as Prime Minister until a successor has been chosen.”

Brits react

Twitter was flooded with comments about the statement made by Liz Truss.

One said: “Welp that went well. Truss, perhaps going down as the worst Prime Minister in history, out the door, and now looking for yet another Tory crony to “””fix””” the mess ups the Tories have made.”

Another added: “The itch from my wasp sting lasted longer than Liz Truss’s Prime Ministership.”

“Jesus I’ve nearly had Covid as long as Truss was Prime Minister,” said another.

“Goodbye Liz Truss. You won’t be missed,” said another.

“So farewell Liz Truss. It was only very brief. But at least you’re in the record books for something,” said another.

“Truss has now set UK newest record holder as the shortest-serving PM ever in British history — 44 days,” another explained.

Liz Truss and the Queen

Of course, Truss was one of the last people to meet with Her Majesty the Queen before her death.

The monarch swore in the new PM as one of her final duties, with the frail Queen greeting her at Balmoral Castle after she was named leader of the Conservative party.

Meanwhile, earlier today, BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty raised tensions in an interview with the Transport Secretary.

During the interview, she repeatedly asked Anne-Marie Trevelyan if Truss was the right person for the job.

And now, it seems, Naga has finally got her answer.

