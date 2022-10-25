BBC Breakfast presenter Victoria Fritz impressed viewers so much today they’ve insisted she be given a full-time role.

Victoria appeared on the show today (October 25) to replace Sally Nugent, who was absent from the iconic red sofa in the studio.

Viewers were thrilled to see Victoria Fritz hosting for the second morning in a row.

Usually, two presenters are on the big red sofa presenting the show live from the studio.

Victoria spent most of her time presenting solo as Jon Kay relayed the latest news on Rishi Sunak from Downing Street.

Victoria Fritz presented BBC Breakfast today (Credit: BBC)

BBC Breakfast viewers want presenter Victoria Fritz in permanent role

Ahead of Tuesday morning’s show, Victoria posted on Twitter: “Every new PM gets their own podium, says @nickeardleybbc. Who knew?

“@jonkay01 is at Downing Street as the prime ministerial baton is handed over. Join us on the go. Live on @BBCOne & always on @BBCiPlayer.”

While she was on air, BBC Breakfast viewers took to Twitter to compliment the presenter and urge the BBC to hire her full-time.

One tweeted: “Let’s see more of @VFritzNews presenting #BBCBreakfast. Much better than Naga Munchetty.”

“@VFritzNews on my telly this breakfast time. Glad the rest of the nation can enjoy her great presentation skills, rather than just the shift workers and insomniacs,” gushed a second fan.

A third rushed to their phone to tweet: “Have to say with no disrespect to the regulars, @VFritzNews is absolutely smashing it on Breakfast, effectively solo.”

Furthermore, a fourth BBC viewer wrote: “She’s been thoroughly underused since her maternity leave. Great to see her back in daylight. Amiable and knowledgeable. #BBCBreakfast.”

“@VFritzNews great to see you on the BBC sofa this morning young lady,” added a fifth pleased fan.

Elsewhere, Sally hasn’t revealed why she isn’t on the show. However, it’s thought the TV star is just taking some time off.

Sally Nugent has been absent from BBC Breakfast recently (Credit: BBC)

Naga Munchetty snub

Meanwhile, during Friday’s edition of the show, Naga Munchetty was the star to be presenting from outside Number 10.

She stood outside Number 10 as she reported on the immediate fallout of Liz Truss resignation as Prime Minister.

During her report, Naga noticed that Larry the Cat was sitting outside Downing Street.

“We saw Larry the cat here and one of the things we’ve noticed is that he’s quite aloof. He doesn’t really care for strangers,” she said. “I think he’s been so used to people coming in and out [of Downing Street].”

However, viewers were more baffled by Naga being there in the first place.

Many couldn’t fathom why she was presenting from outside Downing Street so early in the morning.

“What is the point of setting up outside No10? There’s no bugger there!” said one baffled fan.

Furthermore, a second ranted: “Why is #naga outside #no10? Nothing to see here!”

BBC Breakfast airs daily from 6am on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

