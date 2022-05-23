Carol Kirkwood is engaged, as she revealed during today’s edition of BBC Breakfast (Monday, May 23).

Carol spoke about the engagement with Jon Kay and Sally Nugent on this morning’s show – revealing how her fiancé popped the question, and where!

“We went out for a picnic…then out came a ring” 💍@carolkirkwood is giving #BBCBreakfast all the details on her engagement 🥰 pic.twitter.com/IE8Sl61eMO — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) May 23, 2022

Carol Kirkwood engaged

During today’s edition of BBC Breakfast, Carol revealed that she is now engaged.

Carol appeared via a video link from the Chelsea Flower Show.

Read more: BBC Breakfast viewers gutted over Dan Walker’s final day as he gets huge surprise

However, Sally and Jon weren’t too fussed about the weather – they were more interested in the ring on Carol’s finger!

“I’m a little bit concerned about you this morning, I don’t know how you’re managing to stand up with that giant rock on your left hand,” Sally said, noticing the ring.

“Oh that one? Thanks, yeah it is rather nice, I got engaged,” Carol laughed.

Carol’s fiancé popped the question recently (Credit: BBC)

BBC Breakfast today

Sally then went on to push Carol for some details about the exciting news.

“Can we confirm to the nation what’s happened?” Sally asked the weather presenter.

“I think you just have Sal! Yes I got engaged, we got engaged when we were on holiday so it’s lovely news and we’re both thrilled,” Carol said.

Jon then asked Carol how it happened, asking if it had been a “formal one knee thing”.

“Yes, it was,” Carol replied. “We went out for a picnic, I had absolutely no idea.

“The weather was glorious, we were sitting chatting, and then, my other half was a wee bit nervous for some reason, which I didn’t know.”

Sally and Jon wanted all the details (Credit: BBC)

Carol Kirkwood engagement

She then went on to say that her fiancé was “fumbling in his pocket” and “out came a ring”.

“I thought he was joking actually, I didn’t believe him to start with,” she said, as Sally and Jon laughed.

“It was lovely, it was very romantic,” she added. “That’s just gorgeous, isn’t it,” Jon said.

“You’re making me really embarrassed now,” Carol laughed.

Read more: Alfie Boe’s marriage – who was his wife and what happened?

The official BBC Breakfast account posted a clip of Carol’s engagement news on Twitter, and plenty of viewers took to the replies to wish the Scot well.

“Congratulations Carol and to your future husband on your engagement,” one viewer said.

“Fantastic! Congratulations Carol,” another wrote.

“Just the best news. Congratulations Carol,” a third said.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.