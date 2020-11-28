Katie Price’s boyfriend Carl Woods has angrily defended his decision to buy another dog for the family.

The 32-year-old former Love Islander posted a photo of the family on Instagram, with him holding the adorable baby French Bulldog.

He captioned the original post: “Got the girls a puppy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@carljwoods)

But he had to jump in when all the comments seemed to refer to Katie’s history of having pets.

One person wrote: “Please don’t let the other two dogs get neglected and always keep them safe. I am very concerned.”

Another said: “Christ how many dogs have they had now?”

“Hope this one gets plenty of TLC and not pushed about,” another commented. “Whatever happened to the last one, just make sure it does not happen to this one.”

Katie Prce’s boyfriend Carl got her a new dog (Credit: YouTube)

Read more: Katie Price has a new puppy just five months after daughter Princess’ puppy Rolo suffocated

Furiously defending his decision, he responded to critics in the comments.

Carl defends Katie Price’s new dog

He wrote: “Just a quick one to all the [bleeps] commenting [bleep] things about what happened to Rolo.

“Do you realise that there is a 13-year-old girl who can see your comments? How do you think those comments make her feel?

“It was a tragic ACCIDENT what happened to him. Of which, Kate wasn’t even there at the time and neither was Princess.

“Stop putting a [bleep] downer on her having a new puppy you complete [bleeps]. NOBODY wanted anything to happen to Rolo and the same rule applies for this pup.”

Katie Price trying for a baby

The former glamour model, 42, was gifted the new puppy of the same breed as Rolo. Rolo tragically died after accidentally suffocating.

Katie, here with boyfriend Carl, wasn’t social distancing at the garden centre (Credit: SplashNews)

Read more: Gogglebox – ingrown toenail removal scenes leave viewers and stars horrified

The star has reportedly been trying to conceive a child for weeks with her boyfriend, but she says Precious is the next best thing until she falls pregnant with her sixth child.

Speaking to The Sun, she said: “It’s my anniversary present. We might not have a baby, but this is our new baby together.”

What do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.