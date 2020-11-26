Katie Price has a brand new puppy – just five months after French bulldog puppy Rolo died.

The former glamour model, 42, has been gifted a new puppy of the same breed, and called this one Precious.

Lucky Katie was given the puppy by boyfriend Carl, 32, who also owns a rescue dog called Sid.

She has been trying to conceive a child for weeks with her boyfriend-of-six-months Carl.

But she says Precious is the best next thing until she falls pregnant with her sixth child.

Carl has gifted Katie a new puppy (Credit: YouTube)

What has Katie Price said about her new puppy?

Speaking to The Sun, she said: “It’s my anniversary present. We might not have a baby, but this is our new baby together.”

She also says her daughter Princess, 13, came up with the cute name for the wee pup.

The new addition to the Price household comes just five months after Rolo suffocated to death.

Katie bought the puppy from a breeder for Princess on her 13th birthday.

However, just weeks into owning the dog, Rolo tragically died after getting stuck under an electric chair.

Katie previously shared her sorrow at losing puppy Rolo (Credit: SplashNews)

What happened to puppy Rolo?

Taking to YouTube, Katie and Princess shared their heartbreak over Rolo’s death.

Katie said: “So I know the fans are asking what’s happened to the dog.

“Basically I was in the other room because we’re going on holiday, packing their suitcases, and there was five people in the other room, so people saying the puppy was left, it wasn’t left at all.

“And it just got stuck under one of the chairs.”

Katie already has another dog, specially trained guard dog Blade.

Katie and Carl now share three dogs together (Credit: SplashNews)

However, she hasn’t had much luck with her pets.

Over the last few years, two of her horses and two of her dogs have been tragically killed.

Each were run over on separate occasions. Her son Junior’s chameleon also passed away unexpectedly in 2017.

Katie said one of her horses was run over and killed in 2017 after a group of horses got loose and ran away from their field.



Taking to Instagram, her statement at the time included: “Last night our friends’ horses including one of ours escaped from their field and ran onto the Road we are devastated.

“We are extremely upset to find out one of our horses was killed last night being hit by a car and don’t appreciate that someone was circulating pictures of our horse dead in the road and put on Facebook.”

