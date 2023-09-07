Sir Tom Moore’s daughter finally breaks silence on claims her family used charity money to build home spa

The daughter Captain Sir Tom Moore Hannah Ingram-Moore has finally spoken out about the controversy around a renovation at her property.

She came under fire for building a new pool and spa, with people questioning where the money came from.

Hannah and her husband Colin have been in the hot seat for a few weeks on the matter. Now fans and supporters of her late father have called them out online.

The pair became accused of “using” her late father’s charity to secure sign-off on a huge pool house at their £1.2m home.

Tom Moore’s legacy

Tom died in February 2021 and raise almost £39 million for the NHS before he passed.

His daughter and husband allegedly applied for planning permission to “urgently” house his memorabilia.

Reports claimed that they applied for planning permission under the Foundation’s name. The Captain Tom Foundation was in the Design and Access Statement.

Since this all came to light in July, the charity’s independent trustees claimed they were “unaware” of any planning applications.

Now, Hannah has spoken out directly and posted on X, formerly Twitter, about where the funds from her father’s fundraising went.

Hannah takes to social media

She said: “All of the £38.9 million raised in April 2020 for Captain Tom’s walk for the NHS was collected by Just Giving and transferred directly to NHS Charities which had sole responsibility for disbursement of the money.

“Captain Tom and his family have never been involved in any discussion or decision on this disbursement. The Captain Tom Foundation was subsequently set up by independent trustees. Not the family, in May 2020.”

The statement continued, saying Hannah became “interim Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation from August 2021 until April 2022”.

It added that she “stepped down as planned” when a permanent CEO came in.

In addition, it goes on to point out that “she did not make any payments from the Charity’s bank account”. It says her husband “is a family trustee and does not and has never had access to the Charity’s bank account”.

Meanwhile, it added: “No charity money was used in the construction of the new building in the grounds of the family home.”

