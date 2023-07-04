Captain Tom’s daughter accused of ‘using’ late father’s charity to get sign-off for huge pool house at £1.2m home

The daughter of Captain Sir Tom Moore has been accused of “using” her late father’s charity to secure sign-off on a huge pool house at her £1.2m home.

Hannah Ingram-Moore and her husband Colin have reportedly built a 50ft by 20ft pool house complete with changing rooms, toiles and showers at their seven-bedroom home in Bedfordshire.

It’s reported that the couple told planners they wanted to build an office for The Captain Tom Foundation at their home. However, according to The Sun, the couple then build a spa and pool complex in their garden instead.

Captain Sir Tom Moore raised almost £39 million for the NHS before his death (Credit: Splash News)

Daughter of Captain Tom accused of ‘using’ late father’s name

Captain Sir Tom Moore died in February 2021 after raising almost £39 million for the NHS. He was hailed a hero for his efforts as he raised the nation’s spirit during the pandemic.

In August 2021, it’s alleged that Hannah and Colin applied for planning permission to erect an office. They said it was “urgently required” to house his memorabilia.

It’s claimed that while they applied for planning permission in their own names, they used the Foundation’s name in the Design and Access Statement. This is now required when requesting to make changes to listed buildings.

An annex was reportedly given the all-clear. However, a retrospective application for permission for the spa complex was refused last year.

Hannah Ingram-Moore was on hand when her father collected his knighthood (Credit: Splash News)

Captain Tom Foundation breaks silence

It’s also been claimed that the charity’s independent trustees were “unaware” of any planning applications.

In a statement, the trustees said: “At no time were The Captain Tom Foundation’s independent trustees aware of planning permissions made by Mr and Mrs Ingram-Moore purporting to be in the foundation’s name. Had they been aware of any applications, the independent trustees would not have authorised them.”

One local resident also told the paper: “It feels like they thought their goodwill gave them cover to do whatever they wanted.”

MPs have now called for The Charity Commission to investigate.

ED! has contacted the estate of Captain Sir Tom Moore for comment.

Captain Tom’s daughter Hannah previously shut down claims she had “stolen” the money raised by her father. She addressed the claims during an interview on This Morning.

