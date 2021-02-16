Captain Sir Tom Moore’s daughter Hannah admits trolling of her dad would have ‘broken his heart’

Captain Sir Tom Moore’s daughter Hannah has spoken for the very first time since her father’s death at the age of 100.

The WWII hero passed away after battling coronavirus earlier this month.

Just a month before his death, over Christmas, Captain Tom visited Barbados – a trip that was on his bucket list.

It was also a holiday that sparked controversy.

And Hannah has revealed that she didn’t tell her beloved father about the cruel comments from trolls because it would have “broken his heart”.

Captain Sir Tom Moore passed away earlier this month and daughter Hannah has now paid an emotional tribute (Credit: Splash News)

What did Captain Sir Tom Moore’s daughter say?

Captain Tom’s daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore will appear on BBC Breakfast on Wednesday (February 17).

Read more: Beverley Turner brands Piers Morgan ‘manipulative’ over Captain Tom clap spat

Speaking about their final family holiday together in a pre-recorded interview, Hannah revealed it was “amazing”.

She said: “It was just amazing, he sat in 29 degrees outside, he read two novels, he read the newspapers every day and we sat and we talked as a family, we went to restaurants – because we could there – and he ate fish on the beach and what a wonderful thing to do.

“I think we were all so pleased we managed to give him that,” she added.

Captain Tom with his family, including daughter Hannah (Credit: Splash News)

‘It would have broken his heart’

However, what Hannah wasn’t pleased about was the cruel comments aimed in Captain Tom’s direction during his fundraising journey.

“I think it would have broken his heart honestly if we’d said to him people are hating us. I couldn’t tell him.

Read more: Cliff Richard and Russ Abbott pictured with Captain Tom Moore in Barbados

“Because how do you rationalise to a 100 year old man that something so incredibly good can attract such horror?

“So we contained it within the four of us and we said we wouldn’t play to that vile minority, we wouldn’t play to them,” she added.

I think it would have broken his heart honestly if we’d said to him people are hating us. I couldn’t tell him.

Hannah also revealed her father’s final moments and the last conversation she had with him.

“I think that when he went into hospital we really all believed he’d come back out,” she said.

“We thought the oxygen would help, that he would be robust enough, [but] the truth is he just wasn’t. He was old and he just couldn’t fight it.”

A message from Hannah. pic.twitter.com/JtyZPPg3uP — Captain Tom Moore (@captaintommoore) February 10, 2021

Her last conversation with Captain Tom

Hannah added: “I said to him in the last few days so what do you want to eat when you come home and we decided it was steak and chips.

“He was really excited about coming out for steak and chips and getting his frame back outside and his walker.

“The last real conversation was positive and about carrying on and that’s a lovely place to be,” she said.

Paying tribute to her dad, Hannah concluded: “We’ve lost a huge part of our life. Every time I go through a door I expect to hear him or see him.

“But the legacy is hope and joy. Let’s not lose sight of the fact that for him this was all about tomorrow will be a good day and being hopeful and no reason to sit and mourn for too long. Get on with it. And make a good job of it,” she added.

Watch the full interview tomorrow morning, Wednesday 17 February, on BBC Breakfast at 8.10am on BBC One.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.