Captain Sir Tom Moore’s daughter Hannah hit with backlash over This Morning interview

Captain Sir Tom Moore’s daughter Hannah appeared on This Morning today (March 3) to discuss the investigation into the Captain Tom Foundation.

Hannah was keen to set the record straight on concerns over the charity’s accounts.

Chatting to hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, she declared: “We are not hiding anything.”

Captain Sir Tom Moore’s daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore appeared on This Morning to slam claims she’d stolen money from her dad’s charity (Credit: ITV)

What did Hannah Ingram-Moore say on This Morning?

Hannah claimed that the £38.9 million originally raised by her father’s laps of the garden went directly to NHS Charities Together.

She explained they set up the charity because “we recognised he’d become a beacon of hope around the world”.

Hannah said: “We wanted to have a place where people could access that legacy, beyond our generation and beyond this country.”

She then explained that the charity publishes its accounts and they are “independently audited”.

Holly then asked about the loan Hannah’s business handed to the charity back in the early days.

“In that first year my business loaned the Foundation some money because we didn’t want to eat into the first donation we had.

“It was £100,000 from a corporate donor, that was all we had.

“We didn’t want to take it for costs so we loaned it from my business that was suffering during the pandemic, so we needed to have it reimbursed,” she said.

“What happened was very straightforward – when the charity had a bit more money, we were reimbursed those costs and that landed as a headline.

“That was the £50,000, that landed as a headline that I had essentially paid myself £50,000.”

Hannah said her dad became a ‘beacon of hope’ around the world (Credit: ITV)

Captain Tom’s daughter clears up CEO rumours

Hannah was then asked if there was any truth that she was eyeing a £150,000 salary to join the Foundation as CEO.

“Absolutely none,” she said.

“These accounts are a snapshot in time for the very first year of the charity. They are independently audited and we couldn’t have made any of these numbers up.

“The 150,000 is absolutely not true.”

Phil then stated that Hannah had been “trolled horrifically”.

He added: “If any of that proves to be true then you’ve stuck your head way above the parapet and you’ll be found out.”

She replied: “100%, absolutely, that’s what my father taught me. Stand up and be accountable.

“We’ve never shied away from regulation. Hold me accountable. I’m guarding my father’s legacy, I’d never hurt it and I’d never be able to sit here and tell you something that’s not true.

“We are not hiding anything. I genuinely think the vast majority of people believe that.”

How did viewers react?

The vast majority of This Morning viewers on Twitter weren’t exactly behind Hannah.

In fact, many said that the interview “did her no favours”.

“She is only protecting her money, business and reputation,” claimed one. “Her dad will turn in his grave.”

“I think with that interview she just made things 100% worse for herself tbh,” said another.

“Not the most convincing PR exercise Hannah,” another commented.

“I look forward to this interview being played back in six months time once the auditor’s investigation has finished,” said another.

‘Sickening beyond belief’

Some fans did have Hannah’s back, though.

“Trolling the #CaptSirTomMoore Foundation @captaintommoore, that beautiful man’s reputation and his wonderful family is #Sickening beyond belief!! The world is truly in ruins,” said one.

“Hold your head up high and be proud of what your father and your family achieved,” said another.

“Ignore all the comments not worthy of you. Isn’t there enough going on in the world as it us. God bless you all.”

