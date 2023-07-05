Captain Tom’s charity makes drastic decision as daughter ordered to demolish ‘unauthorised’ pool house

Captain Sir Tom Moore’s daughter has been ordered to tear down her pool house. Meanwhile, The Captain Tom Foundation has revealed it has stopped taking donations.

Hannah Ingram-Moore and her husband Colin applied for permission to build a Captain Tom Foundation building in the grounds of their home in 2021. They said it would be used partly “in connection with The Captain Tom Foundation and its charitable objectives”.

The plans were accepted, but another application in 2022, for a larger building including a spa pool, was rejected. However, Hannah and her husband reportedly build a 50ft by 20ft pool house and spa with changing rooms, toilets and showers.

A Central Bedfordshire council spokesperson said: “An enforcement notice requiring the demolition of the now-unauthorised building was issued and this is now subject to an appeal to the Planning Inspectorate.”

Captain Tom died in 2021 aged 100 (Credit: Splash News)

The Charity Commission inquiry continues

At present, there’s also a Charity Commission investigation into the foundation’s finances, management and independence from Captain Tom’s family. As a result, the charity has sadly decided to stop accepting donations.

The Captain Tom Foundation is not presently actively seeking any funding from donors.

A statement on its website says: “At this moment in time, the sole focus of The Captain Tom Foundation is to ensure that it cooperates fully with the ongoing Statutory Inquiry by the Charity Commission.

“As a result, The Captain Tom Foundation is not presently actively seeking any funding from donors. Accordingly, we have also taken the decision to close all payment channels whilst the Statutory Inquiry remains open.”

The Charity Commission first opened a case against the foundation in March 2021, a month after the veteran died aged 100. They then expanded it into a statutory inquiry in June last year.

Captain Tom was knighted by the Queen for his fundraising efforts (Credit: Splash News)

The legacy of Captain Tom

Captain Tom became a national hero after walking 100 lengths of his garden in 2020. This was to raise money for NHS Charities Together in the run-up to his 100th birthday.

His original goal was to raise £1,000, but after considerable media attention, the late veteran raised over £30 million. He held two Guinness World Records, too.

He died in February 2021 at Bedford Hospital after being treated for pneumonia and then testing positive for Covid-19.

The Captain Tom Foundation was launched in June 2020, with Hannah and her husband being trustees. Its aims were to recognise and raise money for organisations supporting elderly people in the UK.

Read more: Captain Sir Tom Moore’s daughter Hannah hit with backlash over This Morning interview

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to let us know what you think of this story.