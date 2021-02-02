Captain Sir Tom Moore has died after battling coronavirus in hospital.

The war veteran, 100, was admitted to hospital on Sunday after testing positive for the virus.

Now, sadly, the fundraising hero has sadly passed away and tributes have poured in on social media.

Sir Tom Moore has died at the age of 100 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Captain Sir Tom Moore dies aged 100

A photo shared to Sir Tom’s Twitter page read: “Captain Sir Tom Moore. 1920 – 2021.”

Tributes have poured in for the star, who raised over £30 million for the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic.

Piers Morgan wrote: “RIP Captain Sir Tom Moore, 100. A magnificent man. A national hero.

Tributes pour in

“In our darkest hour since WW2, he rallied Britain with his resilience, courage and optimism.

“Let us all heed his mantra in our own lives: ‘Tomorrow will be a good day.’ Thank you, Tom.”

Gary Lineker tweeted: “How terribly sad: Captain Sir Tom Moore has passed away. What an extraordinary life, with the most wonderful finale over the last year. A National treasure and a hero. RIP.”

The This Morning Twitter account wrote: “We share the sad news that Captain Sir Tom Moore has passed away at the age of 100. Our thoughts go out to Sir Tom’s family and friends at this sad time.”

The Royal Navy’s Twitter account read: “The entire Royal Navy family is saddened to hear of the passing of Captain Sir Tom Moore.

“Our condolences to the family of this inspirational man. Fair winds and following seas.”

His daughter confirmed he was taken to hospital at the weekend.

The statement read: “Over the last few weeks, he was being treated for pneumonia and last week tested positive for COVID-19.

“He was at home with us until today when he needed additional help with his breathing.”

Captain Tom admitted to hospital on Sunday (Credit: w8media / SplashNews.com)

She added: “He is being treated in a ward, although he is not in ICU.”

