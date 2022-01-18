Boris Johnson steps out and apologises to the Queen over Downing Street ‘parties’

Boris Johnson has made a public apology to the Queen.

The Prime Minister addressed Her Majesty personally as he spoke out about the alleged Downing Street parties.

He made the remarks to the cameras on Tuesday at Finchley Memorial Hospital in north London.

Boris Johnson apologised to the Queen in an interview today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Boris Johnson apologises to the Queen

“I deeply and bitterly regret that that happened,” he said.

“I can only renew my apologies both to Her Majesty and to the country for misjudgments that were made, and for which I take full responsibility.”

Boris Johnson has faced intense scrutiny over the last week. Reports that Downing Street held numerous parties have rocked public support of the party.

Two different events reportedly occurred on April 16, 2021. They included people drinking and dancing to music.

This happened the night before the Queen was forced to sit alone at her husband Prince Philip‘s funeral on April 17.

Downing Street had previously apologised in a statement. However, this marks the first time Mr Johnson has addressed the Queen personally.

“It’s deeply regrettable that this took place at a time of national mourning,” said Downing Street last week. “No10 has apologised to the Palace.

Boris Johnson addressed Her Majesty directly in the interview (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“You’ve heard from the Prime Minister this week. He’s recognised No10 should be held to the highest standards and take responsibility for the things we did not get right.”

Senior civil servant Sue Gray has launched an inquiry into government lockdown parties.

The country was in a period of mourning at the time of the parties. England was also still under strict Covid-19 rules that banned socialising with other households.

Meanwhile, Piers Morgan has labelled Boris a “disgrace” in the eyes of the public.

He said: “The court of public opinion has come back and found him guilty of the most brazen rank hypocrisy.”

