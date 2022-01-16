Sunday Morning viewers were delighted to see Piers Morgan on their TV screens earlier today (Sunday January 16).

Piers, 56, appeared on the BBC show alongside presenter Sophie Raworth for a review of the newspapers’ front pages.

Unsurprisingly, the former tabloid editor took aim at Prince Harry and the Prime Minister Boris Johnson during his TV showing.

But controversial tennis star Novak Djokovic also came in for criticism from ex GMB co-host Piers.

Back on the box: Piers Morgan gave his views on the news headlines (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Piers Morgan on Sunday Morning

Going broadly by the Twitter reaction, many of Piers’ devoted fans seemed to be ecstatic to see him on the box.

“Good to have you back @piersmorgan #SundayMorning,” one admirer tweeted.

Another supporter wrote: “Fantastic to see @piersmorgan on TV this morning #SundayMorning.”

Read more: Piers Morgan insists the Queen ‘deserves better’ after being put through ‘any mother’s nightmare’

“Best thing about this morning – @piersmorgan is back on the box #SundayMorning,” posted a third person.

And a fourth added: “Great to see @piersmorgan back on morning TV! This is the perfect time for Piers to be let loose on all these corrupt MPs! #SundayMorning.”

I think I’ve missed seeing Piers Morgan on my television.

Others admitted they were surprised by how glad they were to watch him again.

“Just watching #SundayMorning and have realised how much I’ve missed @piersmorgan on my telly!” admitted one person.

And another owned up: “It’s odd, but I think I’ve missed seeing @piersmorgan on my television #SundayMorning.”

From that moment when @piersmorgan left #GMB I have longed for him to be back on morning television. We need to hear his views and opinions, I know I’ve missed hearing them and deep down all his haters missed him as well. Top job Piers as ever 👍👍 #SundayMorning #PiersMorgan pic.twitter.com/p4nmphBrPU — MR SUPERPIDGE (@superpidge) January 16, 2022

What did Piers say about Prince Harry?

In a dig at Good Morning Britain, Piers joked at the outset that it had previously been a ‘”problem” for him to have an opinion on breakfast telly.

He also suggested there was a common theme of ‘believing the rules don’t apply to them’ between people in the news like Boris Johnson, Prince Andrew and Novak Djokovic.

But Piers went on to bring up Prince Harry’s name, saying: “He’s popped his head up in California, again wanting to have his royal cake and eat it.”

Piers Morgan had words for Prince Harry, Boris Johnson and Novak Djokovic (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Piers went on to claim about reports indicating Harry has applied for a judicial review into his security measures: “I don’t give a damn if [Harry is] willing to pay for it or not! Why should the British police protect him?”

He also suggested Harry continues to “trash” the royal family and is “now a private citizen, he doesn’t do any royal duties” and makes ‘hundreds of millions of dollars’.

ICYMI: My thoughts on the BBC this morning about Boris Johnson’s illegal No10 parties while he ordered the rest of us to do the opposite. 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/TSoDVkloJv — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 16, 2022

What else did Piers say?

Piers also laid into the Prime Minister as a “complete disgrace” and insisted he must quit.

He said: “The court of public opinion has come back and found him guilty of the most brazen rank hypocrisy.”

Read more: Piers Morgan fans can’t help but notice his ‘third leg’ as he declares he’s heading back to work

Piers added: “I can’t think of a bigger breach, frankly, than a global health emergency where the government made these draconian orders and completely disregard them with impunity.”

Sunday Morning next airs on BBC One on Sunday January 23 at 9am.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.