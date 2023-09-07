Bobby Brazier reveals plans to pay tribute to his late mum Jade Goody on Strictly

Bobby Brazier has revealed his plans to pay tribute to his late mum, Jade Goody when he’s on Strictly.

Jade sadly died back in 2009, when Bobby was just five years old.

Bobby has spoken about his upcoming Strictly stint (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Bobby Brazier plans to pay tribute to Jade Goody on Strictly

In a new interview with the MailOnline after his NTA win, Bobby discussed his plans to pay tribute to Jade.

Jade died following a battle with cervical cancer in 2009 aged 27. Bobby was five at the time. In the interview, he spoke about which songs he would like to dance to on the show.

“There’s a few – it depends on the mood. Saturday Love and also This Woman’s Worth by Maxwell – that would be beautiful, I’d hope to make people cry doing that,” he said.

“Maybe I’ll dedicate that one [to my mum]. I haven’t thought about it, but maybe that one,” he then continued.

Fans think Bobby will be dancing with Dianne (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Strictly fans convinced they know which dancer will pair with Bobby

Meanwhile, fans of Strictly believe they’ve worked out who Bobby will be paired up with on this season of Strictly.

Fans spotted that Dianne Buswell was giving Bobby a standing ovation when he went up to collect his Rising Star Award.

A video of Dianne’s reaction was on Instagram – and fans were quick to speculate over the significance of her actions.

“As they panned around, I’m sure I saw Dianne Buswell giving him a standing ovation. Could be just because he is doing #Strictly, or do they know their celeb partners?” one fan commented.

“I think they know them by now,” someone else replied. Dianne was also reportedly spotted speaking to Bobby later in the evening.

Only a couple more days until we find out who Bobby is paired up with!

Jade died in 2009 (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Bobby Brazier makes touching comment about Jade Goody

Elsewhere, Bobby made a touching comment about his late mum during his acceptance speech on Tuesday night.

During an interview with the Metro, Bobby was asked what he thinks his mum’s reaction would be to his success.

“She’d be proud too. And not necessarily just for Strictly. I think for everything, you know,” he said.

“My life is a much bigger picture than this and everyone that knows and loves me is proud of me and so I think she’d be the same,” he then added.

Read more: Strictly 2023 pairings leaked and fans have a VERY mixed reaction: ‘Fave partnership in history EVER’

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know.