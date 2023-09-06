Bobby Brazier at NTAs with Jade Goody in bubble
TV

Bobby Brazier makes touching comment about late mum Jade Goody as he arrives at the NTAs

She'd be so proud!

By Gabrielle Cracknell
| Updated:

Actor and Strictly star Bobby Brazier made a moving comment about his late mum, Jade Goody, as he arrived at the NTAs last night (September 5).

Bobby received the Rising Star Award for his role as Freddie Slater in EastEnders.

Prior to being announced as winner, Bobby gave an interview on the red carpet, where he reflected on what late mum Jade would have made of all his recent success.

Bobby Brazier at NTAs
Bobby Brazier won the Rising Star award at the NTAs (Credit: Splash News)

Bobby Brazier makes touching comment about mum

“I can imagine your family are so proud of you. Your dad Jeff’s shared a beautiful statement,” an interviewer from Metro.co.uk told Bobby.

She’d be proud.

Jeff Brazier was there to watch and broke down in tears as his son was announced as the winner. Bobby, of course, lost his mother to cervical cancer when he was just five years old.

Reflecting on her, the interviewer then asked how Bobby thinks Jade would’ve felt about his win.

“She’d be proud too. And not necessarily just for Strictly. I think for everything, you know.” Growing visibly emotional, he went on: “My life is a much bigger picture than this and everyone that knows and loves me is proud of me and so I think she’d be the same.”

Jade Goody at perfume launch
Bobby is the spitting image of his late mother, Jade Goody (Credit: Splash News)

Bobby’s moving acceptance speech

Following this, Bobby gave an emotional speech upon receiving his Rising Star Award.

“It’s become very very very obvious, this actually has very very very little to do with me and everything to do with my dad,” he said, paying tribute to Jeff.

“Over the course of the last 20 years I’ve consistently heard him say ‘because I can’. It was a mantra or a motto of his and him just saying that, ‘because I can’. You know, because I can, why not?”

Read more: Jade Goody’s mum Jackie Budden makes heartbreaking revelation about grandson Bobby’s Strictly stint

YouTube video player

You can share your congratulations for Bobby on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

Related Topics

Bobby Brazier Jade Goody National Television Awards NTAs

Trending Articles

Phillip Schofield looks animated on This Morning, Vanessa Feltz smiling at NTAs
Vanessa Feltz’s six-word response to Phillip Schofield question at NTAs after their meet-up
Sarah Lancashire at the NTAs and her on Happy Valley
Seriously, people are STILL shocked by Sarah Lancashire’s real voice?
Princess Beatrice waving and her husband wearing a suit
Princess Beatrice’s husband shares happy family news: ‘The greatest blessing in life’
Holly Willoughby on This Morning
Holly Willoughby to leave This Morning after show’s future ‘thrown into doubt’?
Anita Rani speaking on Lorraine
Strictly star Anita Rani ‘splits from husband after drifting apart’: ‘It’s very sad’
Phillip Schofield during BBC interview, Holly Willoughby at the NTAs
Holly Willoughby breaks silence on her first NTAs without Phillip Schofield as she makes sad confession