Bobby Brazier makes touching comment about late mum Jade Goody as he arrives at the NTAs

Actor and Strictly star Bobby Brazier made a moving comment about his late mum, Jade Goody, as he arrived at the NTAs last night (September 5).

Bobby received the Rising Star Award for his role as Freddie Slater in EastEnders.

Prior to being announced as winner, Bobby gave an interview on the red carpet, where he reflected on what late mum Jade would have made of all his recent success.

Bobby Brazier won the Rising Star award at the NTAs (Credit: Splash News)

Bobby Brazier makes touching comment about mum

“I can imagine your family are so proud of you. Your dad Jeff’s shared a beautiful statement,” an interviewer from Metro.co.uk told Bobby.

She’d be proud.

Jeff Brazier was there to watch and broke down in tears as his son was announced as the winner. Bobby, of course, lost his mother to cervical cancer when he was just five years old.

Reflecting on her, the interviewer then asked how Bobby thinks Jade would’ve felt about his win.

“She’d be proud too. And not necessarily just for Strictly. I think for everything, you know.” Growing visibly emotional, he went on: “My life is a much bigger picture than this and everyone that knows and loves me is proud of me and so I think she’d be the same.”

Bobby is the spitting image of his late mother, Jade Goody (Credit: Splash News)

Bobby’s moving acceptance speech

Following this, Bobby gave an emotional speech upon receiving his Rising Star Award.

“It’s become very very very obvious, this actually has very very very little to do with me and everything to do with my dad,” he said, paying tribute to Jeff.

“Over the course of the last 20 years I’ve consistently heard him say ‘because I can’. It was a mantra or a motto of his and him just saying that, ‘because I can’. You know, because I can, why not?”

