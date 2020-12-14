Just days after her death, Dame Barbara Windsor fans have slammed news that the late legend is to “appear as a hologram” in three new Carry On films.

The star tragically passed away last week aged 83 after battling Alzheimer’s.

And now plans to resurrect Dame Barbara in hologram has been called “sick and disrepectful”.

Barbara Windsor could be brought back following her death via hologram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How will Barbara Windsor be brought back after her death?

Barbara made her name in the saucy film franchise throughout the 1950s and 1960s.

Brian Baker, CEO of Carry On Film Ltd, told the Daily Star that there are plans to bring back the films.

And that means bringing back Barbara, too.

“We have got two new stories and we are looking to do one of the old ones again to bring it up to modern-day quality – probably Carry On Sergeant,” he said.

We are looking at using a hologram from old footage to put her in a situation like a queue for the Royal Albert Hall or serving in a shop.

“Barbara will be making an appearance. It will be a tilt of the head to say, well done. That’s the best way to do it.

“We are looking at using a hologram from old footage to put her in a situation like a queue for the Royal Albert Hall or serving in a shop.”

I heard that in the new Carry On films that Barbara Windsor will be a hologram. I think it’s sick & disrespectful. Allow her to rest in peace 😡 — Lana Angel Nadal (@Rafasgirlalways) December 13, 2020

How did fans react?

However, the news that the Carry On films – known for their very British seaside postcard humour – were coming back didn’t go down well with Twitter users.

And using Barbara in hologram form also didn’t go down well.

One user said: “I heard that in the new Carry On films that Barbara Windsor will be a hologram.

“I think it’s sick &anddisrespectful. Allow her to rest in peace.”

Just seen there's going to be a New Carry On, with a hologram Barbara Windsor? It was a scrolling ticker on an entertainment news bulletin in the middle of a movie, either that or I'm hallucinating, but has to be asked Why do we need a New Carry On, 30 years after the last? — An Objectionable Tone (@Tone7x20) December 13, 2020

Another commented: “Just seen there’s going to be a New Carry On, with a hologram Barbara Windsor?

“It was a scrolling ticker on an entertainment news bulletin in the middle of a movie, either that or I’m hallucinating.

“But has to be asked: Why do we need a new Carry On, 30 years after the last?”

Barbara starred in the Carry On films (Credit: YouTube)

Who has been paying tribute to Barbara?

Barbara’s EastEnders co-star Ross Kemp appeared on GMB today (December 14) to pay tribute to the star.

Fighting back tears, he said: “[Scott Mitchell] rang me on a Sunday afternoon and she just turned round to me and said: ‘I just want everything to be good for you in your life.’

“And that is something that will stay with me for the rest of my life.”

