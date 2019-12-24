Ayda Field slams stranger for giving former alcoholic Robbie Williams a beer

Ayda Field slammed a stranger for giving her husband Robbie Williams a beer despite him being a recovering alcoholic.

The mum-of-three explained that her husband was performing in Las Vegas and he had a bit of a fan's drink - which he believed was a soft drink.

However, it turned out the drink was an alcoholic beverage and Ayda has slammed the man for giving Robbie - who has been sober since 2000 - the drink.

Robbie said the stranger gave him a beer but said it was a soft drink (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Speaking on his podcast, At Home With The Williamses, Robbie said: "In Vegas there’s this guy, and I’m singing to him and he’s got this can of what looks like a soft drink.

I had a mini crisis watching it happen, going, 'Oh my God, is this going to trigger a relapse?'

"I said, 'Is that a soft drink?' and he went, 'Yes.' And I took a sip, and it was beer."

Ayda continued: "I had a mini crisis watching it happen, going, 'Oh my God, is this going to trigger a relapse?'

"Thank God it didn’t, but I was like, 'That is a really irresponsible thing to do to an alcoholic when they’ve asked you if it was alcohol.'"

Ayda said she had a "mini crisis" over the incident (Credit: Splashnews.com)

She added: "I have seen people put a glass of wine in front of you. So not everyone knows about the raging alcoholism."

Robbie entered rehab after leaving Take That in 1995, and then completed a three-week stint at an Arizona rehab in 2007 for a dependency on prescription drugs.

Earlier this year, Robbie said he believes he may have Asperger’s syndrome as he thinks there's "something missing in me".

Speaking on Radio 2, he said: "There’s something missing in me, I have big blind spots. Maybe Asperger’s or autism. I don’t know what spectrum I’m on – I’m on something.

"It’s quite hard work being in my head – I have an interesting compulsion, addiction, mental illness, I’d say."

He added: "I would have that if I was Robbie Williams the pop star or Robert Williams the labourer."

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Robbie opened up about his healthier lifestyle and how he lost weight.

Speaking on the WW, the new version of Weight Watchers, podcast, Robbie revealed: "I found that normally my history is being overweight and being dreadfully unhappy and then counteracting that with extreme measures and being depressed because there are no nutrients in my body.

"There is this relentless weight battle and weight issue that I’ve had forever."

Robbie said he embraced a healthier lifestyle to lose weight (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He added: "WW phoned up and said 'hey, we want you to be really healthy and have a clean head, and feel good about yourself!'

"The universe spoke and I listened to it, and I was like, yes, please let me get on this. And I started boxing. That was great for my mind."

