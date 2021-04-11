Ashley Cain has vowed to give baby daughter Azaylia “the nicest and most relaxed time” in her final days.

The 30-year-old reality star and his partner Safiyya Vorajee have now returned home from hospital with their terminally ill baby.

Ashley Cain has made a vow to his terminally ill baby (Credit: Instagram)

What did Ashley Cain say about baby Azaylia?

Taking to Instagram, Ashley shared a new clip of Azaylia sitting in a Minnie Mouse door bouncer.

Captioning the heartbreaking footage, Ashley wrote: “I made a vow that I’d give her the nicest and most relaxed time at home.

“That’s the least I can do for her.”

Ashley is seen gently pushing his beautiful little girl back and forth in the video.

Ashley’s daughter has returned home for the last days of her life (Credit: Instagram)

What else has Ashley said about his daughter?

Ashley and Safiyya’s daughter was diagnosed with a very rare leukaemia at just two months old.

The couple have fought desperately to save her life, even raising more than £1 million for treatment in Singapore.

But last week, doctors told devastated Ashley and Safiyya that little more can be done for her.

Ashley’s ‘fearless little lion’

On Saturday, Ashley shared a picture of their brave baby as they travelled home in an ambulance.

He wrote: “Yesterday Azaylia returned home from hospital like the fearless little lioness that she is.

“Today is her 8th month birthday! Happy 8 months baby!

“I honestly thought @therock was my hero until I spent the last 8 months with you.

You’ve been tenacious, fearless, courageous, positive, happy and loving through times which I thought would make it impossible.

“You taught me how to be strong when I needed strength, you taught me how to smile when I am feeling sad, you taught me how to cherish every single moment – as these moments are all we have.

“You’ve been tenacious, fearless, courageous, positive, happy and loving through times which I thought would make it impossible!”

Ashley concluded: “You’ve given me the best 8 months of my life through the toughest of times. MY HERO. I LOVE YOU.”

Ashley found fame in MTV’s Ex On The Beach (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What did doctors tell Ashley Cain and Safiyya last week?

Ashley and Safiyya’s “world came down” last week following a a CT scan.

Although their baby had made some progress, the rare disease has aggressively returned.

The couple had hoped she would be able to fly to Singapore for potentially life-saving treatment.

But Ashley said: “So last week we had the bone marrow test and the lumber puncture and bloods taken to send to Singapore in the hope that they could create therapy to save Azaylia’s life.

“Then we had to have a CT scan on her head and the results came back the next day to say she’s got two very big tumours on her brain.

Ashley and Safiyya’s daughter was diagnosed with a rare lukeamia at two months old (Credit: Instagra)

“They also said that the chemotherapy that is usually given to treat leukaemia in the spine or the brain will not be available because she has too much pressure with these tumours.”

Ashley explained: “If they tried to go through the spinal tap it would kill her. At that point our world came down.

“Consultants said that they think she’s only got one, two days to live, it could even be that night.”

Has Safiyya spoken publicly about Azaylia’s plight?

Taking to Instagram, Safiyya also shared some pictures of Azaylia returning home for her final days.

She told her followers how their had celebrated their daughter’s eight-month milestone.

Safiyya wrote: “Yesterday we come home from hospital in the ambulance to spend quality time together.

“This morning I sang happy birthday to you in bed, as we were blessed to wake up with you & celebrate 8 months of magical moments together, we had a fun day and have done so many casting of your cute hands and feet.

“You have changed me as a women in so many ways! You are my hero happy 8 month birthday pretty girl, Mummy loves you soooo much.”

Commenting on the post, Giovanna Fletcher wrote: “We’ve all been blown away by Azaylia and your amazing family. The strength and love between you all has been palpable.”

Sophie Hinchliff – aka Mrs Hinch – added: “Azaylia you are EVERYTHING AND MORE.

“Happy 8 months beautiful, and happy 8 months of being the most incredible parents Ash and Saff.

“The world is praying for a miracle xx we love you all.”

