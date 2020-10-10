Ex On The Beach star Ashley Cain’s baby daughter diagnosed with leukaemia

Ashley Cain from Ex On The Beach has revealed the heartbreaking news that his two-month-old baby daughter has a ‘rare and aggressive’ form of cancer.

The 30-year-old posted the news on his Instagram page. Ashley shares his daughter, Azaylia Diamond, with his girlfriend Safiyya Vorajeeirl.

He shared an adorable video of him comforting his poorly tot.

What did Ashley say?

He captioned it: “Yesterday I had to go through something no parent in the world should have to go through. The single most upsetting, terrifying and heartbreaking experience I have ever been through.

“I found out my beautiful daughter Azaylia Diamond Cain got diagnosed with a very rare and aggressive form of leukaemia which has come with many complications.

“Everybody who wishes to, please say a prayer for my beautiful brave little girl Azaylia who is currently fighting a battle for her life!

“Mummy and Daddy love you princess ❤️ LET’S GO CHAMP 🏆 You CAN and you WILL beat this! ✊🏾”

Leukaemia is a form of cancer that affects the white blood cells. In children, symptoms include pale skin, fatigue, easily bruised skin and a purple rash.

When was Azaylia born?

Baby Azaylia was born on August 10. At the time, Ashley posted a photo of his newborn daughter on Instagram.

He wrote: “There is no words to describe this feeling. But she has opened new doors to my life and my heart. I could literally look at her all day and hold her till my arms give in.

“But mainly I will always be there for her as her daddy, her friend and her confidant! Daddy loves you baby, you’ve changed my life!”

The former professional footballer also posted a video of him visibly excited, dancing around the ward in scrubs while celebrating the birth of his new arrival.

Cain rose to fame on MTV’s Ex On The Beach, returning in series two and five as an ex. He then appeared on The Challenge in the US, dating other reality stars including Chole Khan.