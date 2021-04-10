After returning home to wife Kate Garraway earlier this week, Derek Draper is to be reunited with his parents.

The 53 year old was admitted to hospital in March 2020 after contracting coronavirus, but was discharged this week.

Derek had a tearful reunion with his and Kate’s children – Darcey, 15, and Billy, 11 – and is now getting ready to see his mum and dad, according The Sun.

The elderly couple have now thought to have been vaccination against COVID-19.

Reunion with his parents set for Derek Draper

A source said Derek’s parents have been in touch over FaceTime but haven’t been able to see their son because of COVID restrictions, and now hope to visit him “imminently”.

“Poor Derek has had barely any human interaction over the past 12 months – the only real physical contact he’s had is with doctors and nurses,” said the source.

“His folks live in Lancashire and have suffered terribly throughout his illness.

“At the height of lockdown, and after the tier system got brought in, they weren’t allowed to visit Derek – even after he became more responsive.”

Emotional return home for Derek

Good Morning Britain star Kate previously revealed that Derek “burst into tears” when he arrived home this week.

Speaking on GMB, she said the couple’s children were waiting at the window as she and Derek pulled up.

“They ran out and opened the door,” she said.

“He immediately burst into tears, there was a lot of hugging and we got him inside.

“He absolutely knew he was home.”

Family dinner for Kate, Derek and the kids

The presenter revealed she became emotional herself when she was setting the table for dinner.

He immediately burst into tears, there was a lot of hugging and got him inside. He absolutely knew he was home.

She said: “I’ve been saying to him all the time in the coma: ‘When you get home you can have one of my casseroles,’ which he loves by the way, that’s not a threat, because he can swallow a bit now.

“So I said let’s see if we can get you round a table somehow with the four of us. So we sort of managed to do that.”

“As I was laying out the plates I realised I was laying out the plates for four… makes me cry now,” she added.

