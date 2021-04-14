Ashley Cain has issued a heartbreaking update on his baby daughter Azaylia.

Beautiful Azaylia is just eight months old and is battling leukaemia.

Last week, Ashley revealed that doctors had told himself and partner Safiyya Vorajee their daughter had just days to live.

Ashley Cain and Safiyya took their baby back to hospital last night (Credit: ITV)

Ashley Cain issues update on baby Azaylia

On Monday (April 12), Azaylia was rushed to hospital after she started bleeding from her nose.

She was given a platelet transfusion that they hoped would “preserve us for another day or two days and three days”.

But late last night (April 13), Azaylia was once again rushed to hospital.

Sharing to his Instagram Stories, Ashley detailed the tot’s battle.

He said: “You are amazing baby.

“Mummy and Daddy promised to give you 100% from day one and we will keep our word. Whatever you need we will do for you baby.”

Baby Azaylia was taken to hospital by ambulance (Credit: Instagram)

Azaylia has another emergency transfusion

Earlier today (April 14), Safiyya revealed her daughter had undergone another platelet transfusion.

She also said they were taking their baby home from hospital.

“Finally been discharged from hospital again,” she said cuddling Azaylia.

Got you another platelet transfusion.

“Another day blessed to wake up this morning and see your beautiful face,” she said, kissing her daughter.

Ashley also shared that the family had been discharged from hospital and were on their way home.

Alongside a picture of his daughter, he said: “Back home we go on the roller coaster of emotions and events.”

Ashley Cain shared an update on his baby girl’s leukaemia battle (Credit: Instagram)

‘Mummy’s hero’

Last night, Safiyya said Azaylia was taken back into hospital after her heart rate shot above 200 beats per minute.

A resting heartbeat of an eight-month-old baby should be between 80 and 160 beats per minute.

She said: “So we’re back in hospital tonight. Azaylia’s heart rate was over 200.

“Currently waiting for her blood results to see if we can get her some antibiotics to treat any infections.

I love and adore you sweet girl. Let’s go champ,” she said.

Safiyya added: “Mummy’s hero.”

