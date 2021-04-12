Ashley Cain has revealed his baby daughter Azaylia was rushed back into hospital, after she started bleeding from her nose.

The 30-year-old reality star has continued to update fans on his daughter’s battle with leukaemia.

In the early hours, Ashley shared the news that he and partner Safiyya Vorajee, 34, had taken the tot to hospital for an emergency transfusion.

Ashley Cain revealed baby Azaylia was rushed back into hospital (Credit: Instagram Story/mrashleycain)

What did Ashley Cain say about his daughter?

Due to Azaylia’s tumours, she could potentially suffer from internal bleeding.

Ashley explained: “On our way back from hospital now, we rushed Azaylia in tonight on oxygen. She’d been bleeding from the nose because she has tumours on her brain as well as her body.

“Because of her blood cancer it eats away at the parts that clot the blood, so the lack of platelets means she can bleed from the inside. That’s why her nose is bleeding and that’s no way for her to go.”

Every day is a blessing

Furthermore, he shared: “She’s been so happy today, so we knew we needed a platelet transfusion.

“That will preserve us for another day or two days and three days and every day is a blessing.”

Ashley concluded the clip by urging those in similar situations to educate themselves before leaving hospital.

Azaylia was seen sleeping peacefully after the procedure (Credit: Instagram Story/mrashleycain)

Meanwhile, back at home, the reality star shared a sweet shot of his beloved daughter sleeping.

Alongside the snap, he penned: “It’s been an incredibly intense time, but we’re now home safe.

“We now pray for our princess and another day blessed with her presence.”

Ashley shares a devastating update

Ashley and Safiyya’s daughter was diagnosed with a very rare leukaemia at just two months old.

The couple have fought desperately to save her life, even raising more than £1 million for treatment in Singapore.

But last week, doctors told devastated Ashley and Safiyya that little more can be done for her.

Since then, the couple have vowed to give the tot “the nicest and most relaxed time” in her final days.

Ashley wrote on Instagram: “I made a vow that I’d give her the nicest and most relaxed time at home.

“That’s the least I can do for her.”

Ashley also shared a clip of himself pushing his beautiful little girl in a Minnie Mouse door bouncer.

