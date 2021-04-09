Ashley Cain supported by celebrity pals as he reveals baby daughter has ‘days to live’

Ashley Cain has revealed his baby daughter may only have “days to live” after doctors found more tumours.

The 30-year-old reality star has fought tirelessly to help save the life of his daughter Azaylia during her leukaemia battle.

However, doctors have since told Ashley and his partner there are little options left for the eight-month-old.

What did Ashley Cain say about his daughter?

Taking to Instagram yesterday (April 8), Ashley announced the devastating news with his followers.

He explained that while Azaylia has made some progress, the rare disease recently came back aggressive.

Ashley said: “So last week we had the bone marrow test and the lumber puncture and bloods taken to send to Singapore in the hope that they could create therapy to save Azaylia’s life.

“Then we had to have a CT scan on her head and the results came back the next day to say she’s got two very big tumours on her brain.

“They also said that the chemotherapy that is usually given to treat leukaemia in the spine or the brain will not be available because she has too much pressure with these tumours.”

Ashley Cain has revealed his baby daughter Azaylia has ‘days to live’ (Credit: Instagram/mrashleycain)

‘Our world came down’

In addition, Ashley shared: “If they tried to go through the spinal tap it would kill her. At that point our world came down.

“Consultants said that they think she’s only got one, two days to live, it could even be that night.”

After spending a few days at home, the family were told the tot was unable to be treated in Singapore as planned.

For the last part of her life I just want to take her home

Ashley and partner Safiyya Vorajee have decided to take their little girl home for her final days.

Concluding the heartbreaking clip, Ashley said: “For the last part of her life I just want to take her home. See her like a baby and give her the best rest of her life ever.”

Meanwhile, Safiyya also shared a heartfelt message on her profile.

Azaylia has a rare form of leukaemia (Credit: Instagram/miss_safiyya_)

Support for Azaylia

Following the news, Ashley’s followers rushed to show their support.

Mrs Hinch wrote: “I’m so sorry, my heart feels broken and words are not enough. Azaylia has stolen the hearts of us all, and she will FOREVER keep them in the palm of her hand.

“How this world can be so cruel sickens me to my core. You are such an inspirational family, you have shown us what being brave really is, how true love really feels and what truly matters in this world.”

Dan Osborne commented: “I’m so sorry bro. That beautiful baby of yours couldn’t have wished for better parents than she has. My heart breaks for you, I truly do send every bit of love and strength to you & your family.”

In addition, Mario Falcone added: “Heartbroken for you mate. Your strength through this all has been inspiring and remarkable. Sending all my love and best wishes.”

Meanwhile, the devastating news comes after the couple generated over £1million to get their daughter specialist treatment overseas.

Ashley and Safiyya welcomed their daughter last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who is Ashley Cain?

Ashley rose to fame on MTV’s Ex On The Beach, returning in series two and five as an ex.

He then appeared on The Challenge in the US, dating other reality stars including Chole Khan.

Furthermore, the star welcomed his adorable daughter in August last year.

At the time, Ashley posted a photo of his newborn daughter on Instagram.

He later revealed the heartbreaking news that Azaylia had a “rare and aggressive” form of cancer.

The tot was just two-months-old.

