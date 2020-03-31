Ashley Banjo shares glimpse of newborn son’s face after becoming dad again

Ashley Banjo has given fans a glimpse of his newborn son, Micah, after becoming a dad again.

The Dancing On Ice judge welcomed his second baby with his wife Francesca on Thursday, March 26.

Days after announcing Micah's birth, Ashley posted a sweet photo of his little boy lying on his chest.

The photo showed a topless Ashley gazing lovingly at his son, who was fast asleep with his face pressed against his dad's chest.

Ashley captioned the post: "I can’t explain the feeling... Love you buddy."

His followers commented on the post with Ashley's brother Jordan Banjo joking: "I’m so happy to see breast feeding is going well for you Ashley."

A fan added: "Oh my heart, just gorgeous," and a third said: "Such an amazing pic."

Ashley Banjo has welcomed a son (Credit: SplashNews.com)

It comes after Ashley announced the birth of his little boy.

What did he say?

The Diversity dancer shared a photo of himself and Francesca moments after she gave birth.

Ashley wrote: "On Thursday the 26th March at 6.45pm our son came into the world weighing a healthy 8lbs 15oz.

"His name is Micah Grace Banjo... Our son, our little ray of light in a dark and uncertain time.

"@francescabanjo and I love him with the deepest part of our hearts."

Francesca also shared a touching announcement on her Instagram.

She said: "At 18:45 on Thursday 26th March 2020 you came into the world and once again our lives changed as we were blessed with a beautiful baby boy.

"Micah Grace Banjo, you are a reminder of everything that is good and pure in this world even in scary times of uncertainty.

"@ashleybanjogram, me, Rose and all your family love you more than you will ever know."

The couple are already parents to their one-year-old daughter Rose - who was born in February last year.

Ashley and Francesca already have their daughter Rose (Credit: Sue Andrews / SplashNews.com)

Before the arrival of his son, Ashley expressed his concerns over the coronavirus.

What did he say?

He said on Instagram: "I'd be lying if I said I wasn't worried. A baby due in a couple of weeks and what is likely to be moving towards the peak of what's to come.

"Rose is still only one and me and Francesca Banjo will be on our own with them in isolation for safety.

"No doubt it's going to be tough. But for this cloud has a very silver lining. We are so close to meeting our second little one!"

