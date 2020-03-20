Ashley Banjo shares coronavirus fears in heartfelt post about baby due any day

Ashley Banjo has admitted he is "worried" about coronavirus with the impending arrival of his second baby.

The dancer's wife, Francesca, is due to give birth in a few weeks time.

The Dancing on Ice judge, who found fame on Britain's Got Talent with his dance troupe Diversity, wrote an Instagram post admitting that the next few weeks ahead were going to be "tough" as the young family go into isolation once the baby has arrived.

Ashley and Francesca already have a young daughter, and with the numbers of cases of coronavirus going up in the UK, life will be difficult at a time when you need your support network the most.

I'd be lying if I said I wasn't worried

Ashley and Francesca share daughter Rose (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He wrote: "I'd be lying if I said I wasn't worried. A baby due in a couple of weeks and what is likely to be moving towards the peak of what's to come.

"Rose is still only one and me and Francesca Banjo will be on our own with them in isolation for safety."

Ashley continued: "No doubt it's going to be tough. But for this cloud has a very silver lining. We are so close to meeting our second little one!

"Sending love and positive vibes to you all."

Ashley's fans and followers showed their support with kind messages, one wrote: "I only live across the road to you. Shout if you need any assistance in anyway."

Another said: "Beautiful little family in these tough times seeing people remaining positive is refreshing you guys got this!! Thinking of you all and sending you positive energy."

Ashley is awaiting the birth of his second child (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ashley was commiserated by other women who are also expecting the arrival of their babies in a few weeks time, one said: "Feeling your pain I have six weeks to go!"

And another expectant mum said: "I'm due on the 6th May, know how you're both feeling."

