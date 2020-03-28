When was Ashley Banjo's baby born? Dancing On Ice judge has welcomed his second child

Ashley Banjo has become a dad again after his wife gave birth to their second child.

The Dancing on Ice judge has welcomed a son with his wife Francesca, whom they have decided to name Micah Grace Banjo.

When was Ashley Banjo's baby born?

Ashley Banjo's baby was born on Thursday, March 26, at 6.45pm.

Taking to Instagram to share a picture of himself and his spouse cradling their newest arrival, Ashley wrote: "On Thursday the 26th March at 6.45pm our son came into the world weighing a healthy 8lbs 15oz."

Ashley continued: "His name is Micah Grace Banjo... Our son, our little ray of light in a dark and uncertain time. @francescabanjo and I love him with the deepest part of our hearts (sic)"

Following the news, several of Ashley's celebrity pals congratulated him, with one of the first being his brother Jordan Banjo.

He commented on the post: "Something incredible in these dark times bro. So proud of you both! And of course already love my new little nephew. (sic)"

Other stars to comment included Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse, who wrote: "Congratulations to you and your whole family."

Whilst Dame Kelly Holmes said: "Oh how wonderful congratulations", followed by a kiss emoji.

Who is Ashley Banjo's wife, Francesca Banjo?

Ashely Banjo's wife is Francesca Banjo, a dancer and talent agent.

She has been married to the Diversity frontman since 2015.

As of the time of writing, Francesca is yet to share the news on her own Instagram page.

Her last post was made on International Women's Day earlier this month, when she honoured her and Ashley's first child.

She wrote at the time: "Happy International Woman's Day Rose. you are already at the age of one an intelligent, loving and strong minded little lady. Never change beautiful girl, the world is your oyster!"

Does Ashley Banjo have any other children?

Ashley Banjo and wife Francesca share daughter, Rose.

Rose is 13 months old and was born in February 2019.

Ashley revealed he was set to become a dad again in December, and admitted the baby news was a "surprise".

He wrote on social media: "It's a good job we like surprises! Baby number two is officially in the mum oven ladies and gents and I feel so blessed and excited. Our little family is growing (sic)"

