As the Little Mix and Jesy drama rumbles on, the most epic girl group feuds of all time

Girl groups are synonymous with in-fighting, and it seems even Little Mix and Jesy Nelson have failed to buck the trend.

Jesy Nelson and her ex-bandmates are having a very public spat following some allegedly leaked online messages.

However, we’ll get into that later.

Here’s a look back at some of the most notable girl group feuds of our time…

Nicole Scherzinger did not get on with the rest of PCD (Credit: Splashnews)

Pussycat Dolls

This one was bound to be a problem. Nicole Scherzinger was centred as the star, while the rest of the girls eventually became nothing more than chopped liver.

By the end of their time as a band, it was reported that their microphones weren’t even turned on during interviews.

Resentment quickly began to grow, and it spilt out on-stage during the American Music Awards.

After being banned from performing with the group, Melody Thornton forced her way into the performance, turned on her microphone and proved to the world that she could actually sing.

As a result, it became one of the most memed-moments of all time. However, as the ladies got older they grew closer again, and in 2019 the band actually reformed – without Melody – and released smash hit single React.

Geri Halliwell leaving the Spice Girls sparked huge controversy and even bigger rows (Credit: Splashnews)

Spice Girls

This is probably the most well-known girl band row of all time.

Geri Halliwell deciding to quit the Spice Girls shocked the world, and the fallout was immense. Tears were shed, hearts were broken and, in the coming years, a bitter war of words began.

Mel C threw numerous jibes, including saying that she “didn’t like” Geri’s singing voice and labelling her former bandmate “untalented”.

It turns out Geri wasn’t the only target of Mel C’s anger, however. Mel B once claimed that she “came to blows” with Sporty Spice on a number of occasions.

Was Mel C the real problem all along?!

Thankfully, the group eventually put the past behind them and have since returned to performing together again.

Jesy Nelson sparked a row with Little Mix on Instagram Live (Credit: Splashnews)

Little Mix row: What happened?

Little Mix falling out probably stands as arguably the most unlikely girl band feud yet. They always seemed to be happy together, and not even fans suspected anything.

However, it all began to spiral out of control when Jesy Nelson quit the band in 2020. Since then, Jesy has suggested on multiple occasions that she is no longer close with the girls.

Jesy released her solo single Boyz this month (October). She has since been accused of “blackfishing,” and it’s sparked a row between herself and the Little Mix girls.

Blackfishing describes a white person who attempts to make themselves appear or pass as someone who isn’t white.

It’s not the first time Jesy has been accused of such behaviour, and she revealed during an Instagram live that former bandmate Leigh-Ann Pinnock, who is black, had raised the concern with her shortly before she quit the group.

However, Jesy claimed in an Instagram Live chat with Nicki Minaj that it’s unfair the girls didn’t raise their issue sooner.

“It’s just hard for me because I was in a group with two women of colour for nine years and it was never brought up to me up until the last music video I did with them,” she said.

Since Boyz was released, Little Mix and Jesy are no longer following each other on social media. However, the group have yet to publicly comment.

Nadine Coyle was angry when Girls Aloud split (Credit: Splashnews)

Girls Aloud

Britain’s most critically acclaimed girl group had their fair share of troubles, and it was all down to Nadine Coyle.

While the rest of the group were very close, Nadine confessed that she always felt like an outsider.

Nadine sparked anger when she blamed the rest of the girls for forcing the band to split in 2009.

Cheryl Tweedy then hit back in an interview shortly after: “She’s full of s**t! She was the one who wanted to make a solo record.

“Which is why we took the hiatus. So she’s not now going to say that we broke up the band.”

On a very bittersweet note, the band have become closer again following the death of Sarah Harding earlier this year.

All Saints split over a jacket (Credit: Splashnews)

All Saints

Now, this one was just daft. After some incredible hits together, the band had just had enough.

Their final bust-up reportedly came in December 2001 at Capital FM’s Christmas concert. The row was, wait for it, over a jacket.

Both Shaznay Lewis and Natalie Appleton wanted to wear the same one for the performance. They couldn’t agree on who would wear it, and it sparked the band’s break-up.

“Communication broke down,” Natalie said in 2018. “We were exhausted. That’s ultimately what happened.”

However, the band became friends almost two decades later, and have since released three further albums to relative success.

Keisha Buchanan was forced out of the Sugababes (Credit: Splashnews)

Sugababes

Sugababes went through more line-up changes than Madonna has had accents. But their biggest rift was during the 3.0 line-up when Keisha Buchanan and Heidi Range despised each other.

Despite just achieving their latest Number One with About You Now, the girls clashed over their favourite Britney Spears song and it almost sparked their split.

“We nearly broke the band – it was the worst night we ever had,” said Keisha.

“The band was 10 minutes from going on stage at the Olympia and the show was completely sold out – there must have been about 2,000 people in the crowd.

“We started having a debate about the way Britney was singing in her song Toxic. Suddenly all hell broke loose. The row was mainly between me and Heidi and it was really vicious.

“I just shouted, ‘That’s it, I don’t want to do the show’ and stormed out.

“The rest of them then walked out too and someone had to tell all the fans we weren’t performing.

She added: “Looking back on it now it was the worst thing we went through as a band.”

Keisha was then eventually forced out of the band amid bullying claims.

Opening up about her axing, former bandmate Amelle Berrabah said in 2010: “Bullying is a strong word. It sounds bad.

“But no one likes to be treated horribly. I was being singled out every day and I didn’t like the way I was being treated. I dreaded going into work even though I had worked so hard to get here.”

