Little Mix fans defend Leigh-Anne Pinnock after she’s accused of throwing ‘shade’ at Jesy Nelson

The Little Mix wax figures are causing quite a debate online.

In fact, fans of the award-winning girlband have defended Leigh-Anne Pinnock after she was accused of throwing shade on former bandmate Jesy Nelson.

Fans rallied behind the 29-year-old after she posted a series of Instagram images featuring the band’s new waxworks at Madame Tussauds.

However, there was only one problem – she cropped out Jesy. And that’s when the fun started.

What’s happening with the Little Mix wax figures?

The iconic waxwork museum today unveiled its Little Mix display (Wednesday July 28), which featured all four original bandmates.

Leigh-Anne was thrilled with the piece, taking to her IG stories saying, “It’s about time” followed by a hearts-for-eyes emoji.

However, while she shared images of her own life-like figurine and Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards, she cropped out Jesy.

Jesy quit the band in December 2020.

Nah I’m sorry the shade of Leigh-Anne from little mix sharing their new Madam Tussauds wax figures and she didn’t post Jessie’s 😭😂 — 𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚒𝚎 👸🏼 (@elliejcruse) July 28, 2021

Why did fans think Leigh-Anne threw shade at Jesy?

Some saw this as throwing shade on Jesy and took to register their feelings.

One fan wrote: “Nah, I’m sorry.

“The shade of Leigh-Anne from Little Mix sharing their new [Madame] wax figures and she didn’t even post [Jesy’s]”.

The fan followed the comment with a cry and cry-laughing emoji.

Jesy made the decision to leave Little Mix & is now focussing on a solo career/doesn’t want to be associated with LM anymore (just incase anyone needs reminding) ✌🏼 — J 🪐 (@letitraindown_) July 28, 2021

its so irritating seeing the bad comments about leigh. She did nothing wrong she just posted about little mix having wax figures and jesy left the group so she's not longer a part of the group. Jesy is the one that wants a new beginning away from them and leigh respected that. — nicki (@motivatedjade) July 28, 2021

jesy left the goddam group, she didn’t want to speak on her friendship w little mix in interviews and they’re obvs not besties. leave Leigh-Anne alone, her and Perrie and Jade have done nothing but be respectful for Jesy. i beg you all to just SHUT THE FCK UP — Josh 🗣 (@cloudleigh) July 28, 2021

How did fans defend Leigh-Anne and the Little Mix wax figures?

However, more fans leapt to Leigh-Anne’s defence.

One said: “Jesy made the decision to leave Little Mix…

“… and is now focussing on a solo career.

“[She] doesn’t want to be associated with LM anymore (just in case anyone needs reminding).”

Another wrote: “It’s so irritating seeing the bad comments about Leigh.

“She did nothing wrong, she just posted about Little Mix having wax figures and Jesy left the group so she’s not longer a part of the group.

“Jesy is the one that wants a new beginning away from them and Leigh respected that.”