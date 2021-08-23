Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock has welcomed twins with her fiancé Andre Gray.

The singer announced the arrival of her babies alongside a touching black and white picture of their teeny tiny feet on Instagram.

Leigh-Anne said she and Andre “asked for a miracle” and “were given two”.

Andre and Leigh-Anne are parents! (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock gives birth to twins

The image shows Leigh-Anne and Andre holding their twins’ feet.

Alongside the snap, the singer wrote: “We asked for a miracle, we were given two… Our Cubbies are here 16/08/21.”

Little Mix fans went wild over the news and left their congratulations.

One person said: “Congrats to your 2 miracles..”

Another gushed: “OMG twins, congratulations.”

A third commented: “What beautiful news.”

Another added: “OMGGGGGGG congratulations.”

Fans congratulated Leigh-Anne on her baby news (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The happy news comes just a day after Leigh-Anne’s bandmate Perrie Edwards announced she had given birth.

Perrie welcomed her first child with her footballer boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on Saturday, August 21.

We asked for a miracle, we were given two… Our Cubbies are here.

Alongside two photos showing the baby’s hand and foot, Perrie said: “Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21.”

Meanwhile, Alex wrote on his Instagram: “Welcome to the world little one 21/08/21.”

Leigh-Anne commented on Perrie’s post, saying: “I am so proud of you and I love you so much, what an angel.”

Leigh-Anne’s Little Mix bandmate Perrie recently welcomed her first child (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, Leigh-Anne announced her pregnancy earlier this year.

At the time, she shared a photo of her growing baby bump in an emerald green dress.

She wrote: “We’ve dreamed about this moment for so long and we can’t believe the dream is finally coming true…

“We can’t wait to meet you.”

