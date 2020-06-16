Anton Du Beke gives health update on his son after the three-year-old was rushed to hospital

Professional dancer Anton Du Beke has thanked fans for their "kind messages" after his son George was taken to hospital for an operation.

The Strictly Come Dancing star, 53, has since revealed the three-year-old is "in fine fettle" as he took to Twitter to give followers an update.

He wrote: "Morning my loves, thank you all so much for your kind messages about George - delighted to say all's well and he's in fine fettle!"

Anton then went on to apologise to fans after he was forced to cancel his live online dance class to look after his little boy.

The dancer added: "Apologies again for the class cancellations last week - let's get back on track... Choreo Combo at 11am!"

The post, which was also shared to his Instagram account, included a timetable of this week's live classes.

Anton and wife Hannah Summers are parents to twins (Credit: Splash)

Fan support

Fans were delighted little George was back to full health, with one commenting: "Great to hear George is doing well. No need for apologies, your family come first, we will always be here for you."

Another said: "Glad to hear your little man is well again."

A follower added: "Glad to hear that George is recovering. I missed you already."

A fourth wrote: "Glad George is ok following his surgery. I hope it wasn't too distressing for him, or you and Hannah. You don't need to apologise for last week, your children come first. I hope Hetty is looking after her brother! Lots of love xx."

What happened to George?

Last week, Anton - who is also a dad to twin daughter Henrietta - revealed George was home following a stay at hospital.

Announcing the news on Twitter, the Strictly star said: "So sorry my loves, I won't be able to take today's classes as little George has had an operation and a short stay in hospital.

"But don’t worry, he's all OK now! A huge thank you to all the brilliant nurses for looking after us - you're all simply amazing. Anton."

Anton shares his young twins with his wife Hannah Summers.

The Strictly star revealed his son is feeling better (Credit: Splash)

Family man

He previously opened up on fatherhood during an appearance on Loose Women, where he broke down in tears over his family.

The ballroom dancer said: "I didn't know whether I wanted to have children or whether that was going to be a thing for me.

"But I knew that if I did have children it would be with the woman I would want to spend the rest of my life with. And it's Hannah.

"Having children with Hannah was a perfectly normal thing to do."

