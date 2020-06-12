Anton Du Beke thanks NHS staff after three-year-old son rushed to hospital

TV's Anton Du Beke has revealed his son George was taken to hospital for an operation.

The Strictly Come Dancing pro, 53, cancelled his live online dance class on Friday (June 12) to look after his little boy.

Anton shared the news to Twitter on Friday morning, revealing George is now at home following a stay at hospital.

Anton Du Beke has revealed his son George was taken to hospital for an operation (Credit: Matt Sprake / SplashNews.com)

He wrote: "So sorry my loves, I won’t be able to take today’s classes as little George has had an operation and a short stay in hospital.

"But don’t worry, he’s all OK now!

"A huge thank you to all the brilliant nurses for looking after us - you’re all simply amazing. Anton."

Fans sent their well-wishes to George.

One person tweeted: "Aww poor little George. Wishing him a speedy recovery."

Another said: "Get well soon George!"

In addition, a third added: "Glad to hear he’s OK love to you all."

Anton has twins George and Henrietta with his wife Hannah Summers.

Last month, Anton was joined by his children during one of his online dance classes.

He posted an adorable photo to Instagram showing the twins helping their dad out.

Anton wrote: "Daddy had some unexpected extra help in today’s live workout! Gorgeous!!"

Anton's tears

Meanwhile, earlier this year, the dancer teared up on Loose Women over his twins.

Anton said Hannah is "the most brilliant and remarkable mum and wife".

He said: "I didn't know whether I wanted to have children or whether that was going to be a thing for me.

"But I knew that if I did have children it would be with the woman I would want to spend the rest of my life with. And it's Hannah.

Anton teared up over his twins on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

"Having children with Hannah was a perfectly normal thing to do."

After that, the show then played a video of Henrietta and George.

Anton became tearful and wiped his eyes with tissues.

