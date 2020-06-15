Strictly pros to 'isolate in a hotel for two weeks so they can shoot group dances'

Strictly Come Dancing professionals will reportedly isolate together next month in order to film group dances.

BBC bosses are taking taking every measure to ensure the show's upcoming series goes ahead amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The routines are therefore going to be recorded in a small studio and spread out over the series.

It's believed the pros will be joined by a skeleton crew, with dancers already rehearsing numbers from home.

A source told The Sun: "By pre-recording the performances Strictly can ensure the big, impressive sets and huge production values will remain on the show — without 50 crew members changing up the set every week.”

Meanwhile, pros may have to isolate with their partners ahead of production in September.

Strictly speculation

The news comes days after it was revealed bosses of the hit dance show are looking to "target stars without young families"

Last series, Kelvin Fletcher and Catherine Tyldesley were both forced to be away from their young children.

"The team at Strictly have plans A, B and C — each corresponding to the level of risk," an insider shared.

"One measure being looked at is booking stars who do not have young dependants.

"If there is a worst-case scenario and the celebs have to quarantine before and during the series, it would mean weeks away from their children."

BBC bosses previously proposed putting celebrities and their dance partners in isolation together back in April.

A source revealed they would "stay in the same place". They would then "train together daily with minimal contact with the outside world."

However, the Strictly 'curse' is "something bosses want to avoid every year". Above all, they want it to "remain a family show."

What do Strictly say?

A show spokesman said: "The BBC and the entire Strictly family are working hard to ensure everyone can enjoy some much needed Strictly sparkle later this year.

"Our professional dancers are set to start rehearsing remotely at the end of July. As we continue to follow the latest guidance from Public Health England and industry guidelines, we are considering isolating the dancers and key production members to enable our much-loved group numbers to continue.

"We're incredibly proud of our professional dancers for their dedication to the show and their commitment to showcasing their love of dance to the nation.

"The safety of our cast and crew is of the utmost importance to us. Further updates will be made in due course."

