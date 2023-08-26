Anton Du Beke issues apology to fans after ‘irritating’ news: ‘I’m so disappointed’

Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke has apologised to fans on social media after being forced to deliver ‘irritating’ news.

The dancer and TV personality has been performing in Edinburgh at The Fringe. However he was due to appear at CarFest this weekend as well.

He has delivered the news to fans that he is now unable to attend the latter.

The TV favourite has had to disappoint fans (Credit: Instagram/mrantondubeke)

Anton Du Beke delivers ‘irritating news’

Recording a video on his Instagram Stories, Anton said: “Well, I’ve got some slightly irritating news: I’m here at the airport and my flight has been so delayed to get down to CarFest, that I’m not going to make it.”

He continued: “I’d be going on the moment everybody leaves. I’m so disappointed and I apologise to everyone that’s come along, it’s still going to be great, but I just can’t be part of it, unfortunately.”

Anton went on to say he ‘wished he had wings’ and that it was the “first time this has ever happened to me” describing it as a “nightmare”.

Best judge winner Anton will be part of the new series of Strictly (Credit: Cover Images)

CarFest

Anton had been due to appear at CarFest in Hampshire, which runs over the whole weekend. The festival is the brainchild of Chris Evans and raises money for the UK’s children’s charities.

It features fast cars, food demonstrations and performances from some of the country’s best comedians, bands, music stars and DJs.

Those set to perform this year include Russell Brand, Eddie Izzard, Lee Mack, Joel Dommett, Craig David and Rick Astley.

Anton appeared on Kate Garraway’s Life Stories earlier this month (Credit: ITV)

Anton Du Beke on Life Stories

As the star prepares for another series as a Strictly judge, he recently appeared on Kate Garraway’s Life Stories.

He made a number of painful confessions during the interview, including that his father had stabbed him as a child. Speaking to Kate, Anton revealed that his father had struggled with alcoholism when he was younger.

“I got stabbed. I’ve never said this out loud before,” he said.

“The alcoholism and the violence… [it was] towards me, because I was a boy. A young man, I suppose,” he then continued.

“You’ve got an alcoholic father and a situation where if you’re in the house [he’s] drinking. Then you end up with the fights and stuff,” he said.

“You’d move rooms to get away from all of it. And then he follows you in and the next thing you know the violence starts. Then it came to a head one evening,” he added.

Read more: Anton Du Beke makes promise to his fans after painful confession

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.