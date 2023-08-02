Anton Du Beke reveals secret time in hospital as a child after being stabbed by his dad as he appears on Life Stories

Strictly star Anton Du Beke opens up on Life Stories tonight about being stabbed by his father as a child.

Anton tells host Kate Garraway he was hospitalised after being knifed one Boxing Day at their family home in Kent.

The 57-year-old reveals he spent three days in hospital due to the injuries to his stomach and leg. Anton says he lied about how they were sustained to friends because he was embarrassed.

Anton Du Beke fights back tears on Life Stories

Anton Du Beke on Life Stories

BBC dance show judge Anton says that his dad Antal “took a turn” against him as his father struggled with alcoholism.

Becoming emotional, he tells an astonished Kate: “I got stabbed. I’ve never said this out loud before.”

Anton continues: “The alcoholism and the violence… [it was] towards me, because I was a boy. A young man, I suppose.”

He explains: “You’ve got an alcoholic father and a situation where if you’re in the house [he’s] drinking. Then you end up with the fights and stuff.

“You’d move rooms to get away from all of it. And then he follows you in and the next thing you know the violence starts. Then it came to a head one evening.”

Kate Garraway reacts as Anton shares his horrifying recollection

‘They carted him off’

Anton also reflects on how he believed his family and friends didn’t know about the attack. Furthermore, didn’t see what benefit there would be in speaking out.

However, he recalls how he did flag down a police car as he walked to hospital holding his leg.

Anton says: “I waved them down and I said: ‘He’s in there with a knife’. Anyway, they carted him off.

“My only concern was getting back into the studio and dancing and the embarrassment of it.”

Anton says he spent three days in hospital as a result of the attack.

What happened to Anton Du Beke’s dad?

It is described in Wednesday (August 2) evening’s show how Anton’s father was cleared in court of wounding his son. When he passed away, Anton did not attend his funeral.

He goes on to say: “Everything was about moving forwards. I felt sorry for my mum – this was her husband, she’s working two jobs and he chose to drink and be violent. It’s just life and you carry on.”

Anton Du Beke opens up about his life with Kate Garraway tonight

Anton also gives insight into how, around this time, he changed his name from Tony Beke, a council estate lad and dance hopeful, to Anton Du Beke, the performer familiar to millions of fans on TV.

He adds: “I wanted a new start and a new beginning and I wanted to leave what went before, behind, and then move on with the rest of my life. I just wanted to be me.”

Anton Du Beke on Kate Garraway’s Life Stories airs on ITV tonight, Wednesday August 2, at 9pm.

