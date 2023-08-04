Anton Du Beke makes promise to his fans after painful confession

Strictly star Anton Du Beke made a heartfelt promise to his fans on Instagram yesterday (Thursday, August 3).

The 57-year-old’s promise comes after he made a number of painful confessions in Kate Garraway’s Life Stories earlier this week.

Strictly star Anton Du Beke makes promise to his fans

Yesterday saw Anton take to Instagram to thank fans for their support following his emotional appearance on Kate Garraway’s Life Stories.

In a post for his 336k followers to see, Anton uploaded a snap of himself and Kate on the show’s set.

“My loves. A heartfelt thank you for the lovely messages I’ve received from you all. I’d also like to thank Kate Garraway for being so kind in the ‘Life Stories’ interview,” he captioned the post.

“For those of you who have seen it, you’ll know that I talked about some personal childhood experiences during the show,” he then continued.

“If this has affected you, please remember that you’re not alone and there are people you can talk to,” he said. He then provided details for charities and organisations that could help.

“Thank you again for all your love,” he then said.

Fans show their support

Anton’s fans and followers were quick to show their support in the comment section.

“Just watching. You are the nicest man Anton. Thank you for being so brutally honest about your childhood. It can’t have been easy to do, but it’s so good to talk. Keep doing you, and keeeep dancing,” one fan commented.

“I watched it and it was so brave of you to talk so candidly. Your children saying they loved you and liked your dancing melted my heart. Oh and you are definitely a full on national treasure and totally my favourite,” another Strictly fan said.

“You are most definitely a National Treasure! A beautiful interview, you did yourself proud,” a third then wrote.

Anton Du Beke opens up about childhood

During his appearance on Life Stories, Anton revealed that his father had stabbed him as a child. Speaking to Kate, Anton revealed that his father had struggled with alcoholism when he was younger.

“I got stabbed. I’ve never said this out loud before,” he said.

“The alcoholism and the violence… [it was] towards me, because I was a boy. A young man, I suppose,” he then continued.

“You’ve got an alcoholic father and a situation where if you’re in the house [he’s] drinking. Then you end up with the fights and stuff,” he then said.

“You’d move rooms to get away from all of it. And then he follows you in and the next thing you know the violence starts. Then it came to a head one evening,” he then added.

