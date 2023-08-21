DJ Chris Evans reveals he’s been diagnosed with cancer as he shares prognosis

Virgin Radio host Chris Evans has revealed he has been diagnosed with cancer.

Chris, 57, revealed the news on his radio show this morning (August 21). It comes after a skin cancer scare in 2019 and a prostate cancer scare eight years ago.

However, Chris did say that it has been caught early and it should be “completely treatable”.

DJ Chris Evans has revealed he has been diagnosed with cancer (Credit: Splash News)

Chris Evans diagnosed with cancer

Speaking on his radio show, Chris said that he has been diagnosed with skin cancer.

It’s been caught so early, just so you know, that it should be completely treatable.

He said: “We need to discuss what’s going on with this issue. It is a melanoma. There’s this phrase called a malignant melanoma – you know once you get something and you find out all about it – that is a redundant phrase because if it is a melanoma it is malignant. But it’s been caught so early, just so you know, that it should be completely treatable.”

Chris added that the cancer will be treated on September 14. The DJ joked: “I can’t run for a month afterwards so I’m going to do nothing but run until then. Is that okay?”

The DJ told listeners he was tested for the disease after his “angel” of a masseur found “a mark” on his shin and that it had been “caught as early as possible”.

He said: “So the best news that I got whilst I was away is that it was a positive test, so I have tested positive for skin cancer. Obviously better news would have been [that it was] negative. But the reason it’s great news is because they’ve caught it as early as they can, as early as is possible. It’s as treatable as cancer can be to the extent that they call it ‘stage zero’.” Chris then added a warning to listeners: “Just check yourself for stuff, as you get older especially, on your skin, on your bits and your bobs. Just keep checking because the biggest weapon in your arsenal, in our collective arsenal, is early detection. And so please do that.”

2019 skin cancer scare

Chris previously revealed that doctors had told him to get checks for any changes in his skin once a year.

Back in 2019, he revealed he had undergone a skin cancer test after discovering concerning marks on his body before Christmas that year. He said the hot weather that summer and the “high levels of UV” raised concerns for him.

Chris said at the time: “I went and had a few marks on my body inspected by a skin expert before Christmas and she said: ‘You need to come and see me again, just because of your complexion.'”

He added the doctor told him he had “nothing to worry about” but said she advised him to get checked once a year.

Chris is dad to four young kids with wife Natasha. He also has a grown-up daughter with former fiancée Alison Ward. Chris was previously married to Billie Piper and Loose Women star Carol McGiffin.

